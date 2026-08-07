Even Stars Fell for Its Sweetness: Yeonnam-dong’s LEEPICHEEP Shines at the Blue Dragon Series Awards

Even in Yeonnam-dong, where many of the trendiest brands gather, LEEPICHEEP stood out and added even more sparkle to the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards.

LEEPICHEEP helped make the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards shine.

A special sweetness filled the official reception venue for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon. LEEPICHEEP, a popular patisserie brand from Yeonnam-dong led by owner chef Lee Joo-yeon, took part as the official F&B sponsor for the reception party and helped elevate the event.

Now in its fifth year, the Blue Dragon Series Awards is one of Korea’s leading awards ceremonies, highlighting the originality and value of Korean original streaming content in the global video market. At this year’s event, LEEPICHEEP presented a carefully crafted lineup of baked sweets, including its signature classic cannelé, original tigre, and butter scones.

The collaboration carried even greater meaning as a meeting of two brands that are shaping trends in Korea. Just as the Blue Dragon Series Awards has drawn attention to OTT series in Korea and discovered their unique value and originality, LEEPICHEEP has focused on the most essential quality of dessert: authenticity. The brand is known for baking only uncompromising premium ingredients, including 100% Korean wheat flour, natural butter, Grade 1 eggs, 100% animal-based fresh cream, and organic milk. It has also earned a loyal following for its philosophy of working with farmers, such as by listing the names of farms that harvested seasonal ingredients directly on product names, and for delivering what it calls the most honest and healthy flavor.

An industry source said, "The Blue Dragon Series Awards, which has proven the diversity and originality of K-content to the world, and LEEPICHEEP, which creates desserts faithful to their essence through craftsmanship, coming together is highly symbolic." The source added, "The meeting of two brands that pursue irreplaceable originality in their respective fields made the awards ceremony even more refined and rich."

LEEPICHEEP, a popular patisserie brand in Yeonnam-dong, helped brighten the reception venue for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards.

Meanwhile, the Blue Dragon Series Awards is Korea’s first awards ceremony dedicated to streaming content. It selects winners from dramas and entertainment programs released on major platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Wavve, TVING, and Coupang Play, recognizing works that have earned both popularity and artistic merit. At this year’s 5th ceremony, winners were chosen across 18 categories after fierce competition, including grand prizes, best drama, best entertainment program, best actor and actress, best supporting actor and actress, and best newcomer awards. Kim Go-eun took home the grand prize, while The Legend of Kitchen Soldier won best drama and I Am a Single, but I Want to Date won best entertainment program. The best actor and actress awards went to Park Hae-soo and Shin Hye-sun, respectively, while Kim Won-hoon and Kim Sook each received the best entertainer awards. Jeon Sang-hee, reporter, nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.