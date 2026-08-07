Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital and Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital Named Among Newsweek's 'World's Greenest Hospitals 2026'

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital and Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital, both under Hallym University Medical Center, have been named to Newsweek's "World's Greenest Hospitals 2026."

Newsweek, together with the global research firm Statista, conducted the first-ever evaluation of the world's greenest hospitals this year and released the results. Based on environmental responsibility and green operations at hospitals in 36 countries, it selected 250 outstanding green hospitals worldwide. Ten hospitals in South Korea were included, and among them were Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital and Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital.

The evaluation was based on six areas: sustainability performance data (40%), expert assessment (30%), certifications and credentials (14%), achievements and external recognition (10%), commitments and pledges (4%), and reporting transparency (2%). Key performance data included energy use, greenhouse gas emissions, water management, waste management, pollutant and chemical management, procurement and supply chains, and environmental governance strategy.

◇ Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital: Green innovation across energy, water and waste

Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital improved its overall energy-use structure by introducing high-efficiency LED lighting and operating elevators flexibly during nighttime hours. It also reduced energy loss by consolidating the steam pipeline supplying the operating rooms and central supply department. The hospital is continuing its transition to eco-friendly energy, including generating 53,714 kWh of renewable energy in 2025 through its on-site solar power system.

In clinical settings, the hospital carried out a "green operating room campaign" to reduce resource and energy use during surgery. It also saves 6,960 tons of water a year through water recycling. In waste management, it is strengthening a resource-circulating hospital system by introducing and commercializing a sterilization system for medical waste.

◇ Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital: Building high-efficiency energy and resource-circulation systems

Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital improved its overall energy-use structure and established a circular energy management system that reuses waste heat from boilers. It also switched its cooling-water supply method to an active control system that automatically adjusts usage. In addition, it uses rainwater and purified water for landscaping and other purposes, saving 10.4% of its total water consumption.

For waste management, the hospital built a "waste life-cycle management system" that tracks waste generation by category using data. In 2025, it recycled 102,399 kg of waste, recording a recycling rate of 15.3%. Based on accumulated data, it is setting reduction targets by item and expanding recycling efforts.

◇ Hallym University Medical Center: Moving beyond green operations toward sustainable management

Hallym University Medical Center's selection as one of Newsweek's "World's Greenest Hospitals" is significant because it reflects international recognition of its ESG management capabilities, including systematic oversight of environmental performance, domestic and global standard certifications, and sustainable management governance.

In 2008, Hallym University Medical Center became the first medical institution in South Korea to officially declare its environmental management initiative, "ECO Hallym," and has since continued to invest in eco-friendly facilities, reduce medical waste, improve energy efficiency, and promote carbon-cutting activities with staff participation. In 2021, it launched the Hallym ESG Committee and has been working on ESG strategy development, sharing implementation plans, and identifying joint action tasks. In 2024, it also established 29 ESG practice indicators across 13 areas tailored to the characteristics of medical institutions, enabling systematic management of performance across environmental, social and governance areas.

It also operates a dashboard that integrates energy use and waste generation data from its five affiliated hospitals. The center is further improving energy efficiency across its facilities by expanding solar power systems, introducing intelligent automatic control systems, and installing water-saving devices. It is also the only medical institution participating in the electronic receipt category of the Carbon Neutral Practice Point System run by the Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute. To spread eco-friendly habits in daily life, it holds an annual "Reduce Carbon" campaign and continues a range of programs, including a campaign to properly dispose of unused medicines, upcycling projects, and carbon-reduction mission certification events, while carrying out ongoing activities to protect the local community environment and promote carbon neutrality.

In 2025, it published its first sustainability report, which presents the ESG management performance of the medical center and its five affiliated hospitals based on GRI Standards 2021 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The report systematically disclosed major activities and achievements not only in the environmental area but also across social, governance, safety and human rights.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Exterior view of Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.