Why Long Drives During Vacation Season Are More Dangerous When Your Legs Go Numb Before Your Back

AI-generated image

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Cars heading to summer vacation destinations are pouring onto the roads.

As traffic congestion leads to long hours behind the wheel, many drivers complain of back and leg pain. In particular, if numbness or tightness spreads from the hips to the calves and even the toes after driving, it may be more than simple fatigue. It could be a warning sign of a spinal condition such as a herniated disc or spinal stenosis.

Long periods of sitting in the same position put stress on the spine.

Driving for long hours is one of the most common habits that can harm spinal health. It is difficult to keep the back upright while driving, and repeated use of the accelerator and brake often leaves the pelvis tilted to one side. On top of that, the vehicle's vibrations are repeatedly transmitted to the spine, increasing the strain on the lower back and discs.

Air conditioning can also stiffen the muscles in the lower back and hips and reduce blood circulation, which may worsen pain. During vacation season, when long drives and traffic jams are repeated, the risk of aggravating spinal disorders becomes even higher.

If your legs go numb before your back does, nerve compression may be the cause.

If your back feels only mildly stiff after driving, it is likely to be temporary muscle fatigue. But if numbness or tightness appears in the hips, thighs, calves, or feet rather than in the lower back, it may be a sign that spinal nerves are being compressed.

A typical condition is a herniated lumbar disc. When a disc slips out of place and presses on a nerve, leg numbness or radiating pain may appear before back pain. Symptoms often worsen the longer you sit, and pain tends to intensify when coughing or sneezing.

Middle-aged and older adults should also watch for spinal stenosis. This condition occurs when age-related narrowing of the spinal canal compresses the nerves. If you walk or stand for a long time, your legs may feel numb and heavy, forcing you to stop frequently. By contrast, bending forward or sitting down can ease the symptoms somewhat. Because resting briefly while leaning forward often brings relief, it is easy to mistake the condition for simple fatigue. If it keeps happening, however, an accurate diagnosis is needed.

If your legs lose strength or sensation becomes dull, you should see a doctor.

Leg numbness may sometimes appear briefly and then disappear after enough rest. But if the symptoms keep recurring or gradually worsen, it is best to visit a hospital. In particular, you should seek medical attention early if the numbness lasts for several days, if one leg becomes weak, if you cannot put strength into your ankle, if the sole of your foot feels less sensitive, or if pain keeps you from sleeping at night. These may indicate that nerve compression is progressing.

If nerve compression is left untreated for too long, sensory changes or muscle weakness may not fully recover. That is why it is important not to miss the right time for treatment.

A five-minute walk at a rest stop can reduce spinal strain.

On long-distance drives, the best prevention is to stop at a rest area every one to two hours and move your body.

Getting out of the car and walking lightly for just five to ten minutes can help relax the muscles around the lower back and improve blood circulation. Rather than arching the back too far, it is better to place both hands on the waist and gently straighten up. Stretching the thighs and calves can also help reduce the strain on the spine.

When driving, it is best to sit with your hips pushed deep into the seat and your back firmly against the seatback. Adjust the seat so that your knees are slightly higher than your hips.

Lee Geun-ho, director of the Spine Center at Bareunsesang Hospital and an orthopedic specialist, said, "Leg numbness after long hours of driving may be more than simple muscle pain. It can be an abnormal signal from the spinal nerves. In particular, if leg numbness or radiating pain appears before back pain, it is worth suspecting a herniated disc or spinal stenosis."

He added, "During vacation season, traffic congestion often forces people to stay in the same position for long periods, so it is important to rest every one to two hours and do light stretching. If leg numbness keeps returning even after resting, or if it is accompanied by muscle weakness or sensory changes, do not ignore the symptoms. It is advisable to see a spine specialist for an accurate diagnosis."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.