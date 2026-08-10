Powerful Earthquake Hits Operating Room... Medical Staff Who Threw Themselves Over Patients Draw Praise

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] Footage has surfaced showing medical staff throwing themselves over a patient to protect them in an operating room during the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that recently struck Kumamoto Prefecture in Kyushu, Japan, drawing widespread admiration.

According to Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK), the video was filmed on the 28th of last month in an operating room at Kumamoto General Hospital, a key medical institution in Yatsushiro City, Kumamoto Prefecture.

At the time of the quake, four surgeries were being performed simultaneously at the hospital.

The released video shows the operating room, where abdominal surgery was underway, being violently shaken. Large medical equipment swayed heavily, and wheeled devices slid across the room.

Despite the sudden and powerful quake, the medical team responded calmly.

The lead surgeon was the first to shield the patient on the operating table with his own body, preventing medical equipment from striking the patient. A nurse immediately opened the operating room door to secure an evacuation route in case of emergency.

The video also shows at least two medical staff members falling to the floor after failing to withstand the strong shaking, but they quickly got back up and continued the surgery.

The hospital said all four surgeries in progress at the time were completed safely.

Japanese internet users who watched the video praised the staff, saying, "I respect the medical team for protecting the patient first, even in such a tense situation," "It is never easy to stay calm and protect a patient in that kind of situation," "It is amazing that all four surgeries were completed," and "Such a response would only have been possible with thorough professional training."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.