After Getting Eyelash Extensions Before Her Wedding... "My Eyes Swelled Shut and I Couldn’t See"

Photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A bride-to-be who got eyelash extensions ahead of her wedding was left unable to see for a time after suffering a severe allergic reaction.

According to foreign media outlets including the New York Post, 26-year-old Polly Beebe, who lives in Cambridgeshire, England, usually does not wear much makeup. But ahead of her wedding, she decided to try a different look. Wanting to look "like a princess" on her wedding day, she paid about $88, or roughly 120,000 won, in early July for the eyelash extension procedure.

A few hours after the procedure, however, unusual symptoms began to appear in her eyes.

At first, her eyes watered and stung, but she thought it was just a pollen allergy. As time passed, her eyes became severely bloodshot and painful. Yellow discharge then appeared, and her eyelids began sticking together.

As the symptoms rapidly worsened, Beebe visited an eye clinic, where medical staff determined that she was having an allergic reaction to the eyelash extensions.

She was prescribed antibiotics and antihistamines, and was told to wait about three days until the swelling around her eyes subsided before removing the artificial lashes.

Describing her condition at the time, Beebe said, "They looked red and as if the skin had peeled off, and my eyelids were badly swollen." She added that her vision became blurred and that at one point she could barely see.

"My eyes were red, raw, and stinging," she said. "They kept getting more and more painful, like they were burning, and in the end I lost my vision and could not see anything."

She said the process of removing the lashes after treatment was also painful. Beebe said, "It felt like someone was pouring acid on my face," adding, "I could only scream and cry and tense up my whole body."

She said her skin has been slowly recovering since treatment, but the redness, swelling, and irritation around her eyes remain, and her vision is still blurry.

Beebe said, "A wedding is the biggest day of your life, so I wanted to try different makeup and feel like a princess that day," adding, "But I never imagined this would happen to me."

Experts point out that while eyelash extensions are a cosmetic procedure, caution is needed because they involve direct use of adhesive and artificial lashes around the eyes.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, eyelash extensions can be linked to a range of eye problems, including allergic blepharitis, keratoconjunctivitis, conjunctival damage, subconjunctival hemorrhage, and eyelash loss. Ingredients in the adhesive can cause eyelid swelling, redness, itching, and tearing. These allergic symptoms may appear immediately after the procedure, or hours or even days later.

Experts have said that anyone getting eyelash extensions should have the procedure done by a trained professional in a hygienic environment and check the ingredients in the adhesive being used. There are also risks of eyelid or corneal injury during the procedure, infection, allergic reactions to the adhesive, and temporary or permanent lash loss.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.