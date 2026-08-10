"If You Feel Short of Breath Climbing Stairs"... Heart Disease Warning Signs You Shouldn't Ignore

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[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] The heart is a vital organ that pumps blood throughout the body without rest, day after day. It weighs only about 200 to 400 grams in adults, yet it beats billions of times over a lifetime, delivering oxygen and nutrients to every corner of the body. In the early stages, however, problems often cause no clear symptoms, or are mistaken for simple fatigue or indigestion.

A wide range of diseases can affect the heart. When the heart muscle is damaged, cardiomyopathy can develop. If the heart valves are affected, valve diseases such as stenosis or regurgitation may occur. In addition, when the coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart muscle become narrowed or blocked, angina or myocardial infarction can result. Abnormalities in the heart's electrical signaling can also lead to arrhythmia. Other conditions, including aortic aneurysm, aortic dissection and pericarditis, can threaten the heart as well. Rarely, tumors, including malignant ones, may also develop.

In particular, myocardial infarction occurs when plaque buildup caused by atherosclerosis suddenly ruptures and a blood clot completely blocks a vessel. Once blood flow is cut off, the heart muscle is damaged rapidly, and delayed treatment can turn it into a life-threatening emergency. Aortic aneurysm, in which the aorta bulges like a balloon, and aortic dissection, in which the vessel wall tears, are also major cardiovascular emergencies that require immediate treatment.

Shortness of breath and chest pain are the most common symptoms of heart disease.

Among them, shortness of breath is a key symptom of valvular heart disease, but it can also appear in patients with angina. These symptoms may come on suddenly, but they usually develop gradually. If climbing stairs becomes harder than before, or if you feel short of breath and tire easily even after walking a short distance, it is worth suspecting a heart problem. As the disease worsens and heart failure progresses, swelling in the feet or ankles may appear, and low blood pressure can cause dizziness or cold sweats.

Chest pain, a hallmark symptom of angina and myocardial infarction, often appears during exercise or when climbing stairs. The pain may feel like pressure or tightness in the chest and can spread to the neck, jaw, left shoulder or arm. Some patients complain of indigestion or abdominal bloating instead of pain. In particular, if chest pain lasts more than five minutes, angina should be suspected. If it continues for more than 20 minutes, the likelihood of myocardial infarction is high, and you should go to the emergency room immediately.

Early detection is more important than anything else when it comes to heart disease. A basic electrocardiogram performed during a health checkup cannot identify every heart condition. In most cases, an ECG shows abnormalities only after the disease has already progressed significantly. More detailed tests, such as echocardiography and coronary CT, can therefore be helpful. In particular, after age 40, it is advisable to undergo echocardiography and coronary CT at least once, along with a routine health checkup, to assess the condition of the heart and blood vessels. For people with a family history or with hypertension, diabetes or hyperlipidemia, more proactive screening is needed starting in their 30s.

Heart disease may seem to appear suddenly, but in most cases it is the result of long-term changes in the valves and coronary arteries. The most reliable way to protect the heart is to manage blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol consistently, while also quitting smoking, exercising regularly and maintaining a balanced diet. Small changes such as unusual shortness of breath, chest pain or palpitations should not be dismissed. Seeing a specialist is the first step toward keeping a healthy heart for a long time.

Yoo Kyung-jong, a professor in the Department of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital, advised, "It is far more important to detect heart disease early, before symptoms appear, than to treat it after symptoms develop." He added, "After age 40, it is a good idea to check the condition of your heart and blood vessels accurately at least once, and if you have risk factors, you should undergo regular screenings."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Yoo Kyung-jong

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.