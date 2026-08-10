Trying to Lose Weight? You May Be Fueling This Instead... The Disease Triggered by Extreme Dieting

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] As intermittent fasting and long periods of fasting become popular during the summer vacation season, the risk of developing gallstones is rising.

This is because eating less leaves the gallbladder inactive for longer periods, causing bile to stagnate and, in turn, promoting the formation of gallstones.

According to data from the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA) over the past five years, the number of patients in their 20s and 30s treated for gallstones rose by about 4.1 percent, from 32,516 in 2021 to 33,852 in 2025. As of 2025, women in their 20s and 30s numbered 18,841, about 1.3 times more than men in the same age group, who totaled 15,011. Younger people, especially women who are highly interested in weight loss, need to be especially careful about gallstones. With help from Yang, Geun Hyeok, professor of digestive surgery at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong, we take a closer look at the causes, symptoms, and treatment of gallstones.

◇Extreme dieting can trigger gallstones... Suspect it if you have these two symptoms

The gallbladder stores bile, a digestive fluid produced by the liver, and releases it during meals to help digest fat. Bile maintains a certain balance of cholesterol, fatty acids, and other components. When that balance is disrupted by irregular eating habits, bile residue that has pooled in the gallbladder clumps together and forms hard, stone-like cholesterol gallstones.

Professor Yang explained, "Estrogen, the female hormone, raises cholesterol levels in bile, so women are inherently at higher risk than men," adding, "When a diet that involves long periods of fasting is added, the gallbladder goes longer without releasing bile, causing bile stagnation and further increasing the risk of gallstones."

Gallstones have two major symptoms. The first is indigestion, such as frequent stomach upset or bloating after meals, which leads people to reach for digestive medicine often. If symptoms appear more often after eating greasy food, gallstone-related symptoms should be suspected. The second is severe abdominal pain caused when a gallstone blocks the bile duct, the passage through which bile is discharged. It usually appears in the pit of the stomach or the upper right abdomen, and sometimes radiates to the right shoulder blade or the back. It typically comes on suddenly, peaks within minutes, and then gradually subsides over several hours. If the pain is accompanied by fever and flu-like symptoms and does not respond to painkillers, it is a sign that a gallstone is severely blocking the gallbladder outlet. If left untreated, acute cholecystitis can progress to necrotizing cholecystitis and lead to life-threatening conditions such as low blood pressure and sepsis, so emergency treatment is needed immediately.

◇Gallstones diagnosed by abdominal ultrasound; if painful, cholecystectomy is needed

The easiest and most reliable way to detect gallstones is an abdominal ultrasound. Because it does not require contrast media, it places less strain on the body while clearly showing whether gallstones are present, as well as the thickness of the gallbladder wall and whether the condition can be distinguished from polyps. Even if gallstones are found incidentally during a health checkup, surgery is not immediately recommended if there are no special symptoms. Instead, follow-up observation is advised first, with regular monitoring of changes in the size and number of stones and whether the gallbladder wall is thickening.

However, once symptoms have occurred even once, the risk of serious complications such as acute cholecystitis or bile duct obstruction is high. For that reason, cholecystectomy, which removes the root cause, is the safest option. Even if there are no symptoms right away, the condition can lead over time to chronic cholecystitis and an increase in gallstones, creating a vicious cycle and raising the risk of gallbladder cancer. It is therefore better to undergo surgery at an appropriate time during follow-up observation.

Many people may feel reluctant to remove the entire gallbladder and think that only the stones should be taken out. However, if the stones are merely broken up or removed, the remaining small fragments can pass through the narrow bile duct and cause more dangerous complications such as cholangitis or jaundice.

Professor Yang said, "Even if only the stones are removed while leaving the gallbladder in place, the organ is already diseased and functioning poorly, so the stones are very likely to form again over time," adding, "Rather than undergoing repeated surgeries because of recurrence, removing the gallbladder itself, which is the source of the problem, is a much safer and more fundamental treatment for patients."

◇Digestive function remains normal even after gallbladder removal... Prevention through regular meals and weight control

The gallbladder acts as a storage pouch for bile produced by the liver, but even after it is removed, bile itself continues to be produced normally by the liver, so there is no permanent problem with digestion. However, after surgery, bile flows directly into the intestines without going through a storage process, so temporary indigestion or frequent bowel movements after meals may occur for about a month. During this period, it is best to avoid greasy foods, follow a low-fat diet, and chew food slowly. If needed, digestive medicine or bile-promoting medication can help. Over time, the bile ducts may partially take over the function, and as long as excessive eating and other extreme habits are avoided, daily life can be resumed without major difficulty.

To prevent gallstones, proper eating habits are essential above all else. Long periods of fasting should be avoided, and even while dieting, it is important to make a habit of eating three regular meals a day, even if only in small amounts. In addition, greasy foods high in cholesterol and saturated fatty acids should be avoided, and a balanced diet is recommended. Regular exercise is also necessary to lower cholesterol levels in bile and maintain a healthy body weight.

Professor Yang advised, "Because prevention is the most important thing when it comes to gallbladder disease, I hope people will protect their gallbladder health through regular eating habits and a healthy lifestyle. If symptoms are caught early and managed properly, most cases can be treated safely, so I strongly encourage anyone with symptoms to seek medical care from a specialist."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Yang, Geun Hyeok receiving treatment

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.