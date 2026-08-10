"Beat the Heat in Style"... Yoajung Launches Two-Week Summer Half-Price Week

Yoajung will hold its Summer Half-Price Week promotion through the 23rd to mark the summer season. The event was planned as part of a range of seasonal promotions tailored to the weather and current trends, with the goal of expanding customer engagement.

According to Yoajung on the 10th, participating stores nationwide will sell its signature "Make-It-Your-Way Yogurt Ice Cream (single serving)" at 2,250 won, or 50% off the regular price, during the Summer Half-Price Week. The menu lets customers choose and combine a variety of toppings to suit their tastes. During the event, customers can still select the same size and topping options as usual, and the discount applies only to single-serving items. However, each customer may purchase up to five items.

Yoajung has recently been rolling out new menu items and promotions that reflect seasonal conditions and consumer trends. It has also introduced summer-focused offerings, including a new low-sugar peach menu.

A Yoajung official said, "We will continue to introduce menus and promotions tailored to customers' lifestyles and provide enjoyable dessert experiences in everyday life."

Kim Se-hyeong, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.