"Is an airplane a bus?"... Women who ran onto the runway demanded to board

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[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Two women who missed their flight caused a disturbance after running onto the runway and demanding to board the plane.

According to The Sun, two women were seen dragging their suitcases toward a plane on the runway at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow, Russia. As they moved toward the aircraft, they waved at the pilot.

At the time, an Aeroflot passenger jet had already begun taxiing to the runway for takeoff. When the women saw the plane was about to leave without them, they waved their arms frantically, signaling for it to stop.

The aircraft, however, continued moving as scheduled. The women then immediately approached nearby airport staff and protested, apparently demanding to be allowed to board.

After checking the situation, one airport employee reported it to air traffic control by radio. Other staff members soon rushed to the scene, restrained the women, and sent them back to the terminal.

The two women reportedly missed the flight because they arrived at the airport too late.

Normally, an aircraft does not wait for passengers after boarding closes and proceeds with departure procedures. Instead of accepting that they had missed the flight, the women are said to have gone directly onto the runway in an attempt to stop the plane.

In the end, they had to rebook their flight.

After watching the video, internet users criticized the women, saying, "This is absurd," "Did they think an airplane was a bus?" and "They should be severely punished."

Local reports said the act could result in a fine of about 5,000 to 29,000 Russian rubles, or roughly 90,000 to 500,000 won, under Russian law.

Experts warned that airport runways and aprons are areas where aircraft move and various ground vehicles operate, making unauthorized entry by passengers extremely dangerous. They noted that such actions can obstruct aircraft movement and also create the risk of collisions with planes, ground vehicles, and equipment.

Jang Jong-ho

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.