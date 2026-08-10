"Neck stiffness, facial drooping"... Summer air-conditioning sickness warning: What does Traditional Korean medicine offer?

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[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] As Ipchu, which marks the start of autumn, has passed, the intense heat has eased somewhat. In Seoul, tropical nights have not appeared for 18 days, and the nighttime heat has also briefly subsided. But the heat has not fully gone away. Hot weather is still continuing in most parts of the country this month, and some areas remain under heat advisories, with daytime temperatures expected to rise to around 34 to 35 degrees Celsius. According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), average temperatures nationwide are expected to stay above normal through the end of the month.

Even if the heat wave has eased, indoor cooling remains widespread. Air conditioners are running in offices, stores, and public transportation. The problem is not only the heat outdoors, but also the repeated movement between hot outdoor conditions and cold indoor environments. During the summer, when cooling devices are used for long periods, people may experience increased strain on temperature regulation, along with stiff neck and shoulder muscles or even facial nerve paralysis, so caution is needed.

◇"I sat in the air conditioning and got a stiff neck" ... Muscles contract and blood circulation slows

One of the most common complaints from patients visiting hospitals in summer is Air-conditioning sickness. People often feel heavy, develop headaches, and experience runny noses and sneezing, making it easy to mistake the condition for a summer cold. In most cases, however, it is not a viral infection. Instead, it occurs when repeated temperature differences between indoors and outdoors place stress on the autonomic nervous system and the body's temperature-regulation function.

The autonomic nervous system is the network that regulates body temperature, blood pressure, and digestion on its own. In the hot outdoors, blood vessels expand to release heat. In cold indoor spaces, they contract to maintain body temperature. When this cycle repeats several times a day, the regulatory system can become overloaded, leading to fatigue, headaches, and indigestion. For that reason, Air-conditioning sickness differs from an ordinary cold, and symptoms often do not improve easily with cold medicine alone.

Many people also complain that they have developed a stiff neck after being exposed to air conditioning for a long time. The condition commonly referred to as a "stiff neck" is also known as Myofascial Pain Syndrome, and it refers to a state in which the muscles in the neck or shoulders suddenly tighten and become painful.

When a person sits in a cold environment in the same posture for a long time, the muscles contract and blood circulation becomes sluggish, making the muscles stiff more easily. If this continues, trigger points formed in the muscles and fascia can be irritated, causing not only neck and shoulder stiffness but also headaches.

In Traditional Korean medicine, this is seen as a condition in which pathogenic cold has entered the body and disrupted the flow of qi and blood. When that flow is blocked, muscles can tighten easily, and stiffness or localized pain in the neck and shoulders may appear. This is explained by the principle that "if there is no flow, there is pain."

◇Facial nerve paralysis can also strike in the middle of a heat wave

The effects of air conditioning are not limited to the muscles. Prolonged exposure to cold air and accumulated fatigue can also affect the nerves, and a representative condition is facial nerve paralysis. In Traditional Korean medicine, this is called facial nerve paralysis. The main symptom is dysfunction of the facial nerve that moves the facial muscles, causing one corner of the mouth to droop and making it difficult to close one eye. Water may leak from one side of the mouth when drinking, and symptoms such as pain behind the ear and reduced taste may also occur.

Although it is commonly known as a winter illness, it also occurs in summer. When people are exposed to air conditioning for long periods in environments with large indoor-outdoor temperature gaps, fatigue builds up and immunity drops. As a result, a dormant virus around the facial nerve can become active and trigger symptoms. In Traditional Korean medicine, facial nerve paralysis is viewed as a condition in which pathogenic wind-cold invades the meridians of the face and blocks the flow of qi and blood.

◇Proper cooling temperature matters ... Seek treatment if pain persists

Air-conditioning sickness can be prevented to a large extent through daily habits alone. It is best to keep the indoor-outdoor temperature gap within 10 degrees Celsius if possible, and to adjust the airflow so that cold air does not blow directly on the neck or face. Opening windows every two to three hours for ventilation, and using a light outer layer or a knee blanket to prevent body temperature from dropping too much, can also help. If you have been sitting in the same position for more than an hour, it is important to stand up occasionally, gently stretch the neck and shoulders, and drink lukewarm water often.

If neck and shoulder pain, headaches, or facial muscle movement problems continue despite these measures, it is advisable to get an accurate diagnosis. If muscle pain caused by air conditioning is left untreated, it can develop into chronic Myofascial Pain Syndrome, and early treatment of facial nerve paralysis is crucial for the prognosis.

In Traditional Korean medicine, treatment focuses on improving the flow of qi and blood when circulation has been disrupted by air conditioning. First, acupuncture is used to relax tense muscles, promote blood circulation, and relieve pain. In areas with severe pain or inflammation, pharmacopuncture is applied by injecting active herbal ingredients to help tissue recovery. If posture imbalance is also present, Chuna manual therapy may be used to correct the alignment of the spine and joints, along with herbal prescriptions tailored to the patient's constitution and symptoms. In particular, herbal medicine for facial nerve paralysis has been covered by National Health Insurance since April 2024, improving access to treatment.

Kim Sang-don, director of Haeundae Jaseng Korean Medicine Hospital, said, "Air conditioning is essential for beating the heat, but excessive cooling can upset the body's balance." He added, "If you experience neck and shoulder stiffness, headaches, or facial symptoms after being in air conditioning, it is better to seek medical care early and identify the exact cause rather than dismissing it as simple fatigue or a cold. That can help reduce aftereffects."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Director Kim Sang-don

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.