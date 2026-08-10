The Restaurant Industry Is Stepping Up Loyalty Marketing... "It Is Essential to Capture Word-of-Mouth Networks"

The importance of loyal customers in restaurant startups is growing steadily. Loyal customers do more than return to the same store repeatedly; they also bring along family, friends, and acquaintances, creating new customers in the process. For founders, securing one loyal customer can also mean gaining access to that customer's entire personal network.

The term "regular customer" refers to someone who has maintained an ongoing business relationship. In the restaurant industry, it has become important not only to offer basic competitiveness in taste, price, and atmosphere, but also to build lasting relationships with customers. That is one reason more restaurant brands, especially franchise chains, have recently been emphasizing price benefits and product competitiveness to encourage repeat visits.

Lee Jang-hee, a 31-year-old office worker, often visits Manghyang Bibim Guksu because he likes noodles. He first learned about the brand through the film "Steel Rain." After visiting the Yeoncheon main branch out of curiosity, he has now become someone who actively seeks out Manghyang Bibim Guksu. Lee said, "I could not forget the spicy and sweet bibim guksu my grandmother used to mix for me, along with the refreshing taste of the white kimchi, so I kept coming back." He added, "Now I often go there with my family on outings, or make a special trip to the Yeoncheon main branch with acquaintances."

Damga Hwarogui is attracting customers who have become more cautious about spending by offering discounts of more than 17% on the first order and a 50% discount on additional orders. In other words, it is trying to secure loyal customers by competing on price. But the key to better value for money is taste. The company has enhanced the flavor of its meat by using a maturation technique that modernizes traditional rice-nuruk fermentation and aging methods. It also won the grand prize in the restaurant technology innovation category at the 3rd International Challenge Evaluation Competition.

Gushia Food Market introduced a department-store-style food court model to universities under the concept that even school meals are chosen like shopping. The idea preserves the value-for-money appeal of campus meals while adding the variety that food markets offer. Jang In-soo, CEO of Gushia Food Market, said, "We are increasing customer satisfaction with more than 200 menu items at reasonable prices." He added, "With the goal of making lunch in Korea something people look forward to, we continue to develop new menu items."

Yoon In-cheol, a professor in the Department of Entrepreneurship at Gwangju University, said, "Customer satisfaction quickly leads to word of mouth, so it is a challenge that must be pursued continuously when starting a restaurant business." He added, "Founders should make the most of their own strengths and specialties, and never forget that ongoing communication and attention to customers can translate into real sales."

Reporter Kim Se-hyeong fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.