MCST and Busan Expand Cooperation in Culture, Sports and Tourism... "Strengthening Busan's Role as a Southern Hub"

◇Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Choi Hwi-young visited Busan on the 10th to attend the opening ceremony of the 2026 Busan World Library and Information Congress and met with Busan Metropolitan City Mayor Jeon

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will expand policy cooperation with Busan Metropolitan City Government in the fields of culture, sports and tourism. Minister Choi Hwi-young visited Busan, discussed local issues with Mayor Jeon Jae-soo, and reviewed support measures from the central government.

According to MCST on the 10th, Choi attended the opening ceremony of the 2026 Busan World Library and Information Congress (WLIC) at Busan Exhibition and Convention Center (BEXCO) that day. Together with the mayor, he toured the event exhibition hall and checked the operation of the congress and participating countries' exhibits. The World Library and Information Congress is hosted by the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA), and this year's event is being held in Busan under the theme "Libraries Powering Transformation" through the 13th.

At a luncheon meeting, Choi and Jeon exchanged views on Busan's issues in culture, sports and tourism. Jeon explained local priorities, including the construction of a multipurpose domed stadium, which Busan Metropolitan City Government is pushing as a key project, and asked for greater attention and cooperation from the central government.

Choi introduced major MCST policies that can be used at the local level. He explained programs such as the Dream Arts Troupe, which expands cultural and arts education opportunities for children and teenagers, and Culture Wednesday, which increases opportunities to enjoy culture from once a month to once a week. He also asked Busan Metropolitan City Government to take an active part.

MCST and Busan Metropolitan City Government plan to maintain ongoing communication across the broader fields of culture, sports and tourism, rather than limiting discussions to individual projects. They also plan to flesh out the local issues and policy cooperation measures discussed at the meeting through working-level consultations.

Choi said, "Busan is a city with assets that other cities find hard to match, from the ocean and ports to film and video," adding, "We will spare no support so that it can grow into a cultural hub for the southern region."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.