In the Running Boom, a Guide to Preventing Injuries... The Best Running Shoes Are Simply 'These'

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[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] As the number of runners in South Korea has risen rapidly in recent years, the number of people visiting hospitals for musculoskeletal injuries sustained while running has also increased.

According to a paper published in 2021 in JOSPT (Journal of Orthopaedic & Sports Physical Therapy), a leading international journal in the fields of musculoskeletal disorders and sports injuries, a yearlong study of recreational runners reported a cumulative annual injury incidence of 45.9% (95% confidence interval, 38.4% to 54.2%). Injuries to the knee, Achilles tendon, and calf were the most common. The findings suggest that one in two runners may experience at least one injury each year, underscoring the importance of proper training and prevention.

Ahn Ji-yong, head of the Appropriate Care Innovation Office and a foot and ankle specialist at Bumin Hospital Seoul, recently appeared on a health-focused YouTube channel to share key information that runners may find useful, from how to choose running shoes to managing flat feet and high arches, distinguishing major causes of foot pain, and training methods that can help prevent injuries.

Ahn first addressed common misconceptions about running shoes.

He stressed that there is still not enough evidence to show that customized running shoes based on foot shape, or corrective features for overpronation, a condition in which the ankle turns inward too much or collapses, have significantly reduced injuries among ordinary runners over the past 30 years.

Another study published in the same journal, JOSPT, in 2014 analyzed injury rates among thousands of basic training participants in the U.S. Army, United States Air Force (USAF), and United States Marine Corps (USMC). The study measured foot arch types and assigned participants either motion-control shoes, stability shoes, or cushioned shoes, while a control group received stability shoes regardless of arch type. The results showed no significant effect in reducing injury rates.

Ahn said, "The best running shoe is not the most expensive one, but the one that feels most comfortable when you put it on." He added, "It is important to choose a shoe that matches your running style by considering features such as cushioning placement, heel-to-toe drop, and rocker structure, which helps propel the foot forward."

Flat feet are not automatically a condition that requires treatment. Flexible flat feet without symptoms cannot be clearly defined as an injury risk factor, he said, though regular observation is needed because the deformity may progress over time. However, if symptoms such as pain or reduced function are present, or if the arch collapses under weight-bearing in cases of flexible flat feet or high arches, it is advisable to determine the treatment plan after an accurate evaluation of the cause through weight-bearing CT and lower-limb alignment tests.

For injury prevention, he explained that gradually increasing training volume is more important than forcing changes to landing technique. He said it helps not to raise weekly mileage by more than 10% at a time and to include recovery cycles that reduce training volume every three to four weeks. He also said that combining strength training with the 80-20 training principle, in which more than 80% of total training consists of comfortable, conversational Zone 2 training, is effective for preventing injuries.

Ahn said, "Running is not a sport for competing with others, but a process of understanding your body and managing your health." He added, "If pain occurs, the best way to keep running healthily for a long time is to rest enough instead of pushing through it, and to combine running with alternative exercises such as swimming or cycling."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Ahn Ji-yong

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.