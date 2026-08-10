Baedal Minjok and the Ministry of the Interior and Safety Sign Business Agreement to Promote Use of the Good Price Business Certification Program

◇Woowa Brothers, which operates Baedal Minjok, and the Ministry of the Interior and Safety signed a business agreement on the 10th at Government Complex Seoul in Jongno District, Seoul, to promote the use of the Good

Woowa Brothers, which operates Baedal Minjok, or Baemin, signed a business agreement with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on the 10th at Government Complex Seoul in Jongno District, Seoul, to promote the use of the Good Price Business Certification Program.

The signing ceremony was attended by key officials, including Interior and Safety Minister Yoon Ho-jung and Yoon Seok-jun, head of Woowa Brothers' brand communications strategy division.

The agreement was designed to help restaurant owners who have kept prices steady despite the high-inflation environment caused by rising raw material costs by giving them more opportunities to increase sales. It also aims to ease the burden on consumers by offering discounts.

The Good Price Business Certification Program refers to stores that offer low prices, clean and hygienic environments, and friendly service, making customers want to return. MOIS and local governments designate such businesses and provide incentives by region, including reductions in public utility fees and supplies support.

From Aug. 17 to Sept. 13, Baemin will offer 3,000 won discount coupons on a first-come, first-served basis for delivery orders from Good Price Business Certification Program businesses. It also plans to promote them through banner placements on its mutual-growth platform page, "Together Store," which supports the expansion of online sales channels for local small businesses.

Yoon Seok-jun said, "I hope this agreement will help the efforts of owners who have kept menu prices steady despite high inflation reach more customers through Baemin." He added, "We will continue to identify public-private partnership models that address both the management stability of small business owners and the burden of consumer prices."

Meanwhile, Baemin has steadily operated programs such as "Baemin Academy," an educational support initiative to strengthen the competitiveness of restaurant owners, and a welfare fund for Woowa Brothers' business owners.

Kim So-hyung, reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.