Chinese-made parts found in British unmanned reconnaissance vessel... "It sent signals via a Chinese IP address"

K3 Scout unmanned surface vessel. Photo courtesy of Kraken Technology

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] The Royal Navy was thrown into turmoil after Chinese-made parts were found in the camera of an unmanned reconnaissance vessel acquired for special forces operations, and claims emerged that the parts had been secretly transmitting information to China.

The Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom said it cut the device off from the internet and found no evidence that military secrets or Ministry of Defence systems had been transmitted overseas.

According to British media outlets including The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail, Chinese-made components were identified in the camera mounted on the K3 Scout unmanned surface vessel operated by the Royal Marines. Investigators found that the camera was sending a "heartbeat communication" to a Chinese IP address to confirm that it was functioning.

"Heartbeat communication" is a kind of automatic signal that tells a remote device a connected machine is online and operating normally.

However, the mere discovery of the communication does not prove that the camera transmitted military information to China.

The issue was identified during a routine cybersecurity inspection conducted by the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom. After the problem was found, the ministry blocked the camera's internet connection and launched an investigation into the related equipment.

A ministry official said a thorough investigation found no evidence that Ministry of Defence information or systems were accessed, compromised, or transmitted through unauthorized channels. The official added that the ministry continues to work on identifying and resolving potential vulnerabilities early through security checks and testing procedures.

The K3 Scout is an unmanned surface vessel designed for surveillance and reconnaissance as well as a range of other missions. It can carry up to 600 kilograms of equipment and is said to be capable of operating continuously for up to 30 days. The Royal Navy has been pursuing plans to combine unmanned systems with conventional ships through Project Beehive.

In particular, concerns are growing in the United Kingdom over military supply chain security as questions mount about the timing of the issue and the vessel's operational scope.

Supplier Kraken Technology acknowledged that some camera units contained a small number of parts manufactured outside the United Kingdom. The company said it carried out a full audit with the Royal Navy and confirmed that no sensitive information was shared through unauthorized channels and that any potential vulnerabilities were identified and fixed.

Still, the case is raising the possibility that the issue could expand beyond a simple equipment procurement problem in the United Kingdom to a broader question of supply chain management for Western military hardware.

That is because the K3 Scout has been adopted not only by the United Kingdom but also by U.S. Special Operations Command, and it has reportedly taken part in NATO training and testing in the Baltic Sea region.

Local reports say there is still no evidence that British military secrets were leaked to China. However, the fact that cameras on sensitive unmanned systems used by the British military were automatically communicating with a Chinese IP address is fueling debate over security verification procedures in military supply chains.

Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.