Ingredient-focused consumption expands into inner beauty products as Dong-A Pharmaceutical unveils three Skin Solution Line items to broaden consumer choice

◇Three Skin Solution Line products from ILO. Photo courtesy of Dong-A Pharmaceutical

Ingredient-focused consumption is now extending beyond cosmetics into inner beauty products.

As more consumers carefully review raw materials and ingredients before choosing products, the inner beauty market is also seeing a growing number of products that use a wider range of ingredients.

Dong-A Pharmaceutical's inner beauty brand ILO has also introduced three new Skin Solution Line products that reflect the latest ingredient trends, allowing consumers to choose ingredients that fit their preferences and lifestyles.

Each product uses a multi-ingredient formula and different formats to give consumers more options.

The new lineup consists of ILO PDRN+B5, ILO Retinol+NMN, and ILO plant-based melatonin Somtab. It combines a variety of ingredients centered on materials that have recently drawn attention. The products also come in powder and Somtab formats for easier consumption.

Designed around PDRN, an ingredient gaining attention in the skin care market, PDRN+B5 contains 651 mg of salmon roe-derived PDRN with a Japanese patent. It also includes 100 mg of pantothenic acid, or Vitamin B5, along with nutrients such as niacin and biotin. The product comes in a peach-flavored powder form for convenient intake.

Retinol+NMN contains 1,000 μg RAE of plant-based liposome retinol derived from moringa leaf extract and 250 mg of yeast-derived NMN. It is also formulated with Vitamin C and Vitamin E. The product is offered in a green apple-flavored powder format.

The plant-based melatonin Somtab is a product containing 2 mg of plant-based melatonin, which is drawing attention in the night routine market. It uses a Somtab format that melts lightly and smoothly in the mouth, along with a soda mint flavor.

A Dong-A Pharmaceutical official said, "This ILO Skin Solution Line was designed so consumers can choose from a range of ingredients based on their preferences and lifestyles." The official added, "We will continue expanding professional inner beauty solutions through ILO's differentiated ingredient design and product formats."

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.