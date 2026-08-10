Does a cold drink help you sleep better? It can actually disrupt deep sleep

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As tropical nights continue, more people are reporting sleep problems such as difficulty falling asleep or waking up frequently. Some try to fall asleep with a cold drink after tossing and turning in the heat, but alcohol only shortens the time it takes to fall asleep temporarily. It does not improve sleep quality.

Among patients with alcohol use disorder, the share who complain of sleep disorders is also high. According to a survey conducted by Dasarang Central Hospital on inpatients from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2025, 846 of 1,013 respondents, or 83.5%, said they had struggled with sleep disorders before being admitted.

Alcohol and sleep disorders can worsen each other. Drinking disrupts normal sleep structure and rhythm, while repeated insomnia and fatigue can lead people to drink again in an effort to fall asleep. If this vicious cycle continues, alcohol consumption may increase and the risk of dependence can rise.

Alcohol acts on the brain's inhibitory neurotransmitter system, reducing tension and causing drowsiness. But as its sedative effect wears off over time, arousal increases in the later part of sleep, making it more likely that a person will wake up in the early morning or have trouble falling back asleep.

Lee Il-jun, director of the psychiatry department at Dasarang Central Hospital, explained, "Before falling asleep, the human body lowers its core temperature by releasing heat through the skin's blood vessels. During tropical nights, however, high temperatures and humidity make it difficult to release body heat smoothly." He added, "As a result, it becomes harder to fall asleep, and tossing and turning or brief awakenings during sleep may increase."

If alcohol is added to sleep problems caused by tropical nights, sleep structure can become even more unstable. After drinking, REM sleep in the first half of the night is suppressed, while arousal increases in the second half, causing sleep to be interrupted more often. Deep non-REM sleep also becomes less stable, which can leave people feeling tired and less focused the next day.

Increased urination and sweating caused by alcohol can also interfere with deep sleep. On hot days, heavy sweating combined with more frequent urination after drinking can wake people up with thirst and a dry mouth. Alcohol may also relax the muscles around the throat and upper airway, potentially worsening snoring and obstructive sleep apnea.

Lee said, "When you drink, you may fall asleep faster at first, but the later part of sleep becomes unstable, which interferes with recovery of the body and brain." He added, "If you repeatedly rely on alcohol's sedative effect, tolerance develops, drinking increases, and it can turn into a habit of reaching for alcohol whenever you cannot sleep."

After a poor night's sleep caused by tropical heat, people often turn to coffee or energy drinks to fight drowsiness the next day. Caffeine blocks the action of adenosine and temporarily reduces sleepiness, but it does not relieve fatigue or make up for lost sleep.

The half-life of caffeine in adults is generally about four to six hours. Although it varies by person, consuming it in the late afternoon or evening can delay sleep onset and shorten total sleep time. If a person suppresses daytime sleepiness with caffeine and then drinks at night to fall asleep, the sleep-wake rhythm can break down.

Lee emphasized, "If difficulty falling asleep or frequent awakenings occur three or more times a week for more than three months and interfere with daily life, you should seek professional medical care." He added, "If severe snoring, breathing pauses during sleep, or excessive daytime sleepiness are also present, it is important to check whether a sleep disorder is involved."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Director Lee Il-jun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.