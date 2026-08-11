The Best Timing for Vision Correction Surgery: Not 'As Soon As Possible,' but 'When It Suits My Eyes'

One thing I often hear in the clinic these days is this: patients ask whether it is okay to undergo vision correction surgery now.

I always answer, "The best time is not determined by age, but by when the eyes are ready."

As consultations and surgeries for vision correction continue during the school break and vacation season, let us look at some of the most common concerns.

What matters more than age is whether vision has stabilized and is no longer changing. SMILE LASIK is generally recommended for people aged 18 and older, because before that the eyes are still developing and myopia may continue to progress. In fact, the best outcomes are usually seen in people in their mid-20s to 30s. At that stage, vision is stable and recovery tends to be faster, which leads to higher satisfaction. The key is that the prescription should show little or no change over the past six months to a year. If your glasses or contact lens prescription keeps changing, it is safer to wait until your vision has stabilized.

Many students and parents wonder whether surgery can be done right after the CSAT. The short answer is no. It is understandable to want to start college life with clear vision, but even after becoming an adult, a detailed examination is essential to determine whether the procedure is appropriate.

The most important issue is whether the eyeballs have finished growing. As the body grows, the eyeballs grow as well, and as they get larger, the degree of myopia can increase accordingly.

In other words, myopia tends to progress in step with physical growth. If surgery is performed before the eyes are fully mature, myopia may continue to worsen as the eyeballs grow later on, and the corrected vision may decline again.

If there has been no change in prescription over the past year, it can be considered that growth has stopped, and surgery may be seriously considered.

Another factor to check is corneal thickness. Laser vision correction procedures such as LASEK, LASIK, and SMILE reshape the cornea by using a laser to remove corneal tissue into a concave lens shape. If the cornea is too thin, the structure can become unstable, leading to side effects such as corneal ectasia.

Men preparing for military service often ask similar questions. It is a common question every enlistment season. Because military life involves many unexpected situations that can threaten eye safety, a precise preoperative examination to check corneal thickness and overall eye condition is essential. Whether surgery can be done before enlistment ultimately depends on the type of vision correction procedure. It is reported that service members who have undergone vision correction surgery are given accommodations during training.

The most important thing about vision correction surgery is not getting it "quickly," but getting it at the right time for my eyes. From teenagers who have finished the CSAT, to young adults preparing for enlistment, to people in their 40s who are beginning to experience presbyopia, the right choice and timing differ depending on each person's age and eye condition.

Rather than rushing to take off your glasses as soon as possible, you should start by understanding your eye condition accurately. The first step is to undergo a detailed examination at an ophthalmology hospital with a specialized testing system and make sure to confirm the timing that is right for your eyes.

Courtesy of Jung Young-taek, hospital director of Jeonju Onnuri Eye Hospital

Jung Young-taek, hospital director of Jeonju Onnuri Eye Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.