"It’s Good for You, So Should I Try It?"... Too Much Health Juice and Supplements Can Be Harmful

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[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] As the heat wave continues, more people are complaining of fatigue and lethargy as sleep quality worsens and appetite declines.

As a result, many are turning to various health-related products, such as health juices and functional foods, to make up for nutritional gaps and manage their well-being.

However, even products chosen for health reasons are not suitable for everyone. If certain ingredients are consumed in excess, or if the products are taken for a long period without considering a person’s health condition and nutritional needs, they can instead place a burden on the body.

Some people choose health juices made from fruits or vegetables because they are easier to consume than whole foods and are expected to provide concentrated nutrients. But depending on the ingredients and the amount consumed, they can deliver large amounts of certain nutrients, sugars, or minerals at once, so caution is needed.

For example, people with diabetes may find it harder to manage blood sugar if they consume juices or drinks made from fruits high in sugar, since it is easier to take in a larger amount in a short time than when eating the whole fruit. In addition, people with reduced kidney function, such as those with chronic kidney disease, may need to control potassium intake. In such cases, juices concentrated from potassium-rich fruits and vegetables such as bananas, tomatoes, and potatoes should be avoided. Specific dietary restrictions should follow medical guidance based on kidney function and blood potassium levels.

People with sensitive digestive systems also need to be careful. Foods such as garlic, which can irritate the gastrointestinal tract in some individuals, may cause heartburn or abdominal discomfort when consumed as juice.

Caution is also needed when regularly drinking teas made by steeping certain foods or plants instead of water. Teas made from ingredients such as kudzu root, cassia seed, burdock root, and corn silk are relatively diluted compared with health juices or concentrates, but unlike plain water, they still contain compounds from the original ingredients. Rather than treating them as the same as water simply because they are thin, it is better to consider the characteristics of the ingredients and the amount consumed.

Health supplements such as red ginseng, probiotics, vitamins and minerals, and milk thistle also come with several precautions. When choosing a supplement, consumers should check the health supplement mark, the functional claims, and the recommended daily intake listed on the product. If taking two or more products, they should also make sure there are no overlapping ingredients.

Kim Yun-mi, chief of the Comprehensive Health Checkup Center at Daedong Hospital and a family medicine specialist, said, "For health, it is most important to maintain a balanced diet rather than relying on specific foods or health supplements." She added, "People should get the nutrients they need evenly from a variety of foods, including carbohydrates, protein, and fat, as well as vegetables and fruits. For hydration, plain water should be consumed sufficiently as a basic rule, and electrolyte drinks can be used appropriately when needed depending on the situation."

She also advised, "It is important to objectively understand your own health condition and manage nutrition and lifestyle accordingly." She continued, "You should check your health status through regular medical checkups, and if you have a chronic disease or are taking medication, it is advisable to consult a medical professional before starting health juices or supplements."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Chief Kim Yun-mi

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.