"No Pool Entry Without German" Sparks Racism Controversy

File photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A public outdoor pool in China has sparked a major racism controversy after adopting a policy that allows entry only to German speakers for safety reasons.

According to foreign media outlets including The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail, the Heidebad Lake Pool in Halle (Saale), Saxony-Anhalt, decided to restrict entry this summer to visitors who cannot speak German. The move came shortly after staff rescued a toddler who had entered a deep and dangerous area in June. The pool said visitors must be able to understand basic safety rules.

One official said, "When we tried to explain safety rules to large family groups, many of them could not understand at all." He added, "Even when we spoke to children swimming without armbands, they would only answer, 'Yes, yes,' without understanding what we were saying." He explained that there was no racist intent and that the policy was solely about safety and respect for lifeguard instructions.

However, once the 'German-only' policy became known, accusations of discrimination quickly followed.

Halle city authorities urged the pool to withdraw the rule, warning that a measure that could be seen as xenophobic could seriously damage the city's image. The German Lifesaving Association also strongly criticized the decision, pointing out that German tourists traveling abroad are not subject to similar language rules.

The controversy has now spread into politics. The far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) said, "The fact that a private operator must even impose its own language controls to protect swimmers shows a loss of state authority," and criticized the government's immigration policy.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.