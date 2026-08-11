"Try Standing on One Leg"... 7 Simple Tests That May Help Predict Longevity in Old Age

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[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that simple physical abilities in older adults, from balancing on one leg to the speed of standing up from a chair and the number of bicep curls they can do in 30 seconds, are linked to the risk of early death.

In particular, people who could quickly stand up from a chair, walk about 2.4 meters, return, and sit down again had a lower risk of death. Those who could stand on one leg for longer and those who could rise from a chair more often in 30 seconds also showed relatively lower mortality risk.

According to foreign media outlets including the Daily Mail, Taiwanese researchers analyzed the relationship between physical ability and all-cause mortality risk in 13,423 Taiwanese adults with an average age of 73. About 62.5% of the participants were women.

The researchers divided physical ability in older adults into several areas, including flexibility, muscle strength, balance, agility, and cardiorespiratory fitness, and conducted seven tests.

Cardiorespiratory fitness was assessed by measuring how many steps participants could move in place for two minutes. Muscle strength was evaluated by how many bicep curls they could perform in 30 seconds using light dumbbells, about 3.6 kg for men and 2.3 kg for women, as well as how many times they could stand up from a chair and sit back down in 30 seconds.

Flexibility was measured by how close participants could reach with one hand behind their back toward the opposite hand while seated, as well as how far they could reach toward their toes while sitting.

Balance was measured by how long participants could stand on one leg for 30 seconds. Agility was assessed by recording how long it took them to stand up from a chair, walk about 2.4 meters, turn around, and sit back down.

The researchers combined the results of each test to calculate an overall fitness score, then followed the participants for about seven years and compared the scores with mortality.

As a result, the group that completed the chair-stand-and-walk test the fastest had a 59% lower risk of death during the follow-up period than the slowest group.

Among female participants, mortality risk tended to rise noticeably once the time needed to complete the movement exceeded about seven to eight seconds.

Differences were also clear in the ability to stand on one leg. The group with the best balance test results had a 50% lower risk of death than the lowest-performing group.

The group that performed the most chair stands in 30 seconds had a 45% lower mortality risk, while the group that completed the most in-place steps over two minutes showed a 42% lower risk.

However, more repetitions were not always better for the chair-stand test. In men, after about 15 repetitions, no clear additional benefit was observed.

A similar pattern was seen when all seven fitness tests were combined. The group with the highest overall fitness score had a 61% lower risk of all-cause mortality over the roughly seven-year follow-up period than the lowest-scoring group.

The researchers explained that physical ability reflects not only muscle strength but also the function of the neuromuscular system, which controls balance and movement.

They added that people who performed well in the one-leg stand and chair-stand-and-walk tests may have relatively better neuromuscular control between the brain and muscles.

People with good balance and strong lower-body strength may also be less likely to fall in old age. Falls among older adults are significant because they can lead to fractures and long hospital stays, and in some cases, life-threatening outcomes.

The researchers emphasized that the findings show the need for regular assessment of physical ability in older adults in clinical settings. Because each fitness test may be linked to mortality risk in different ways, they said it is important to evaluate multiple physical functions together.

However, the researchers noted, "These results do not prove that a specific level of fitness directly extends lifespan. What the study found was an association: people with higher physical ability showed a lower risk of death during the follow-up period."

They also pointed out that a lack of physical activity itself can harm health. Insufficient exercise can raise the risk of obesity, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and other chronic illnesses, while prolonged sedentary behavior can also negatively affect health.

Experts advise older adults not to push themselves when trying these movements, since there is a risk of falling. It is important to have something nearby to hold onto for support. In particular, people who already have poor balance or a high risk of falling should avoid trying the one-leg stand test alone.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.