Seoul Tourism Organization Wraps Up 2026 Seoul Summer Beach... 3.32 Million Visitors Enjoyed Gwanghwamun

The Seoul Tourism Organization (STO) said on the 11th that it has successfully wrapped up the 2026 Seoul Summer Beach event. According to STO, Seoul Summer Beach is a signature summer festival that lets visitors enjoy water play, sand play, rest, food and a variety of hands-on activities all at once in the middle of the city. Now in its fourth year, the event was held for 21 days from July 20 to August 9 under the theme "Wave Summer, Play Seoul," and drew 3.32 million visitors.

Its popularity was driven by interactive content tailored to the summer season and improved nighttime access. The Water Wave Zone and Play Wave Zone were especially popular with children on vacation and families looking to escape the heat in the city. The main attraction, a water slide, drew long lines, while Sand Agit attracted strong interest, with advance reservations selling out quickly day after day.

This year, the event ran until 10 p.m. to make it more convenient for nighttime visitors. It also featured the Play Market Zone, which included a flea market and food trucks, allowing people to enjoy water play, rest, shopping and food in one place. On Fridays, the Silent Wave program also proved popular. Silent Wave is a silent music program using wireless headsets, designed to offer a unique summer night experience in the city.

Jeong Byeong-ho, head of the Tourism Festival and Events Team at STO, said, "As the slogan 'Wave Summer, Play Seoul' suggests, I hope many people were able to enjoy Seoul's summer in a refreshing way and create special memories."

South Chungcheong Province is also transforming itself into a hub of culture this year. The Chungnam Culture and Tourism Foundation has introduced Package C, "Classic Masterpiece Collection," for the Chungcheongnam-do Culture and Arts Center's planned performances. The collection is a package that lets audiences see the ballet "The Nutcracker" and the opera "The Barber of Seville" in one go. Ahead of the October performances, the foundation will offer a limited sale of the Classic Masterpiece Collection from 11 a.m. on August 19 to 5 p.m. on August 30. R seats for both shows will be sold at a 50% discount from the individual purchase price.

According to the Chungnam Culture and Tourism Foundation on the 11th, Kim Seon International Opera Company's "The Barber of Seville: Figaro, the Clever Jack-of-All-Trades" is one of Rossini's signature works. It follows the witty barber Figaro as he helps two lovers find happiness. With its fast pace, familiar arias and lively performances, the opera is easy for first-time audiences to enjoy. It will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on October 29. At 7:30 p.m. on December 21, the classic ballet "The Nutcracker," a hallmark of Christmas and the year-end season, will open. Tchaikovsky's beautiful music, spectacular ensemble scenes and fantastical stage direction come together to create a performance that the whole family, from children to adults, can enjoy.

Lee Ji-won, head of the Arts Promotion Division at the Chungnam Culture and Tourism Foundation, said, "Since this is a chance to see the year-end favorite 'The Nutcracker' and the world-renowned comic opera 'The Barber of Seville' from good seats at a reasonable price, we ask for your interest and support."

Gyeonggi Province and the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization are also moving to foster tourism content that makes use of each region's unique resources. The Gyeonggi Tourism Organization said on the 11th that it has begun operating tourism programs in Gwangmyeong and Hanam this month, among six cities and counties selected through the '2026 Gyeonggi Local Tourism Content Discovery and Support Project.' According to the organization, the project was designed to develop local natural, cultural and lifestyle resources into tourism content and nurture them into sustainable tourism products that can represent each region. A public call was held for all 31 cities and counties in the province from January 28 to February 27, and after face-to-face and on-site evaluations, six cities and counties were selected: Gwangmyeong, Dongducheon, Yangju, Yeoju, Paju and Hanam.

In Gwangmyeong, the program "Gwangmyeong Deep Dive: Awakening 100 Years of Time in the Depths of the Cave" will be presented in August and September, making use of the spatial features of Gwangmyeong Cave, including its darkness, natural resonance and unopened tunnels. The immersive meditation program "Cave Immersive Meditation (Cave Aurora)," which lets visitors experience the cave's depth and atmosphere through music and audiovisual content in an unopened area of Gwangmyeong Cave, has been running since the 1st and will continue through the 30th. On the 21st to 23rd and the 28th to 30th, "Dark Music Stage," which combines the cave's natural resonance with music, will be held. The organization also plans to roll out, in sequence, "Soundscape" using the cave's sounds, a program combining ecological art and cave exploration, and gourmet content inspired by Gwangmyeong Cave.

In Hanam, the organization will run the "Hanaban Project," which reinterprets the Tree Orphanage as a healing tourism space. Under the theme "My Companion Tree in Hanam," it is a local tourism program where visitors can experience rest and healing in nature. The "Companion Tree Adoption Project" will begin on August 21. It connects visitors with trees available for adoption at the Tree Orphanage. Participants will build a relationship with their own companion tree, visit regularly, keep records and spend time growing alongside it.

The tourism route will also be expanded. The plan is to connect the route from the Tree Orphanage to Misa Hangang Moratgil and the Misa district, extending visitors' stay and building a local tourism model that leads to visits and spending at nearby businesses. Starting in September, regular programs such as forest yoga, forest therapy and forest meditation will be offered, and in October the "Hanaban Healing Festival" will be held.

After Gwangmyeong and Hanam, the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization plans to roll out tourism content for the remaining four regions — Dongducheon, Yangju, Yeoju and Paju — in line with each area's schedule.

An official from the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization said, "The core of this project is to turn each region's unique spaces and stories into content that tourists can experience directly." The official added, "We will work to ensure that local content leads not only to visits and longer stays, but also to greater local spending and repeat visits."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.