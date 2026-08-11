XEXYMIX to Sponsor Jamsu Bridge 10K Night Run for Second Straight Year, Expands Consumer Touchpoints

XEXYMIX is strengthening its push into the running market through sponsorship of running events and on-site experiences. It also aims to help foster a healthy running culture by expanding consumer touchpoints so people can enjoy running safely as a recreational sport.

According to XEXYMIX on the 11th, the company will participate as an official sponsor of the Jamsu Bridge 10K Night Run, which will be held on October 3, for the second consecutive year. The event is a nighttime urban running race that draws about 3,000 runners. At this year's race, XEXYMIX plans to expand contact with running consumers by promoting its 2026 fall-winter campaign slogan, "Prove It Through Movement." The company will also seek to attract customers by offering race entries. Until August 23, customers who spend at least 50,000 won on running products at the official online store will be entered into a drawing, with 20 winners receiving race entries.

On race day, the company will operate a brand booth centered on its running specialty line, RX. It plans to let participants try its running products firsthand and broaden consumer engagement through on-site programs.

XEXYMIX is also expanding its running-related product lineup. It is growing the RX running collection, which combines functionality and design, and is developing running into one of its key growth areas. By sponsoring the Jamsu Bridge 10K Night Run, the company plans not only to boost product sales but also to raise brand awareness through participation in and hands-on experience with sports events.

An XEXYMIX official said, "We are honored to be part of the Jamsu Bridge 10K Night Run again this year, following last year." The official added, "We will present a variety of brand experiences that connect exercise with everyday life while running alongside runners."

Kim Se-hyeong, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.