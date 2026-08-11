"Red cliff paintings that have survived for more than 2,000 years"... Could blood used in childbirth be the reason?

Photo source: Douyin

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Researchers have uncovered the secret behind an ancient cliff painting that has colored a massive cliff in southern China red and withstood more than 2,000 years of heavy rain and a hot, humid climate.

The team suggested that, in addition to lime and red soil, human and animal blood may also have been used as a binding material for the pigment.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the Zuojiang Huashan Rock Art in the basin of the Zuojiang River in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region is spread across more than 80 sites along about 260 kilometers. It features red images of people, animals, boats, weapons, musical instruments and other figures. The site is named after its most representative area, Huashan, and is commonly known as Zuojiang Huashan Rock Art.

The rock art is part of the Zuojiang Huashan Rock Art Cultural Landscape, which was inscribed as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site in 2016. It is estimated to date back at least 2,000 years.

What has drawn particular attention to the Zuojiang Huashan Rock Art is how remarkably well the paintings have been preserved despite the harsh natural environment. The region has a hot, humid subtropical monsoon climate, with frequent heavy rain and typhoons. Even so, the red images remain vivid on the cliffs to this day, thousands of years later.

To solve this mystery, researchers from Shandong University and the Museum of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region stepped in.

They recently analyzed fragments of the rock art to identify how it was made and why it has lasted so long. Their findings were published in the international academic journal Journal of Archaeological Science.

The analysis showed that the red pigment was made with red soil rich in nanometer-sized hematite. What drew the researchers' attention, however, was the thin mortar layer beneath the pigment.

Proteins related to blood serum were identified in this layer. Based on this, the researchers concluded that the binding agent used in the ancient rock art was likely a mixture of lime and blood.

They explained that the bond was so strong that, in experiments, they even had to use a power drill to remove well-preserved fragments from the rock.

One intriguing finding was that some of the proteins identified by the team were linked to human blood. In particular, proteins associated with female reproduction and lactation, including prolactin-inducible protein and lactoferrin, were detected.

On that basis, the researchers estimated that some of the human blood may have come from blood shed immediately after childbirth or during postpartum bleeding.

They also suggested that human and animal blood may have been used in different ratios depending on the region. In some samples, traces of human blood were overwhelmingly abundant, while in others, proteins derived from animals such as cattle accounted for a significant share. This suggests that there may not have been a single fixed formula across the entire rock art, and that the material mix may have varied by location.

The researchers also noted that adding blood may not have been merely a technical choice. The figures and objects depicted in the Zuojiang Huashan Rock Art include shapes that appear to have ritual significance, such as bronze drums, daggers with ring handles, and ram-horn-shaped ornaments.

In other words, blood may have served not only as a binder to preserve the paintings for a long time, but also as a material with symbolic meaning. If blood represented life, childbirth and fertility, it may also have been used in rituals related to female fertility or ancestor worship.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.