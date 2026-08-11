"Alcohol Found in Ancient Tomb Was 2,300 Years Old"... 3.7 Liters of Blue-Green Fermented Wine Unearthed

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A drink that had remained in liquid form for more than 2,000 years has been discovered in an ancient tomb in China, drawing attention.

Inside a bronze vessel, about 3.74 liters of fermented wine, more than 15 modern servings, had been preserved intact. Analysis suggested that it was a grain-based fermented drink made from millet, wheat, barley, and similar ingredients.

According to Chinese media outlets including People's Daily, researchers found the alcohol while examining a Qin dynasty tomb at the Sanjiabao burial site in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region (NHAR). The related study was published in the international academic journal Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports.

At the Sanjiabao burial site, 183 tombs dating to the Warring States period, around 475-221 BC, were excavated. Of those, 179 were identified as tombs linked to the Qin dynasty. Researchers focused on a bronze vessel recovered from one of the tombs.

The vessel had no lid, but traces of fabric sealing were found inside the opening, and a sealing layer made with mud mixed with organic material had formed on the outside. This appears to have largely prevented outside air and groundwater from entering the vessel.

About 3,740 milliliters of liquid remained inside the vessel. It was clear and light blue-green in color, with no noticeable odor. A small amount of sediment was also found at the bottom.

Analysis of the liquid detected high concentrations of lactic acid and oxalic acid, while tartaric acid was found in relatively small amounts. Around 20 groups of organic compounds, including amino acids, fatty acids, and carbohydrates, were also identified.

In particular, the researchers identified starch grains, plant remains, and yeast related to grains in the sediment. Taken together, the findings suggest that the liquid was more likely a fermented beverage made primarily from grains rather than a wine made from fruit.

The main ingredients were analyzed as glutinous millet, which resembles sorghum, and grains from the wheat and barley family. It was therefore not exactly the same as modern beer, but it can be seen as an ancient drink similar to beer in that it was made by fermenting grains.

The researchers concluded that the drink was likely a non-distilled fermented beverage. It therefore appears to have been made differently from distilled drinks such as whiskey or soju today.

Another notable finding was the yeast. Thousands of yeast cells were identified in the sediment, and the researchers estimated that about 8,571 yeast cells were found. This is regarded as evidence that people at the time may have used a specific starter culture for fermentation.

This is not the first ancient alcohol discovered in China. In 2024, grain-based alcohol was also found in a roughly 2,300-year-old Qin dynasty tomb in Shaanxi Province. That drink was also analyzed as having been made using wheat or barley, millet, legumes, grass seeds, and other ingredients.

In addition, traces of a drink believed to have been made from rice, honey, and fruit about 9,000 years ago were found in Henan Province, while residues of grain-based beer dating back about 13,000 years were discovered in Israel.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.