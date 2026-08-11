Sensory Bakery Cafe 'Special Thanks To' Officially Sponsors the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards Reception... "A Sweet Thank You to the Leaders of K-Content"

Seongsu-dong hotspot Special Thanks To lit up the reception for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards.

As the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards wrapped up successfully on July 31, a special partnership that sweetened the official reception of the Blue Dragon Series Awards has been drawing attention. At the awards reception, the sensory bakery cafe brand Special Thanks To took part as an official sponsor and added to the event's atmosphere.

Special Thanks To is a brand loved for its premium baked goods, freshly made with care every day, its distinctive signature drinks, and its emotional packaging that helps people express their feelings to loved ones. At the reception, the brand drew attention with its signature baked goods, including madeleines and financiers, carefully prepared for the event. The savory and sweet menu items, made with carefully selected ingredients, were paired with refined plating and earned praise on site. In particular, its signature item, "Bomdlen," decorated with white chocolate and real flowers, became a hot item that caught the attention of celebrities at the reception.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards reception with Special Thanks To.

High-end bakery items, including Special Thanks To's "Bomdlen," that stood out at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards reception.

Meanwhile, the Blue Dragon Series Awards, now in its fifth year, were held at CHROMA in Paradise City under the smooth hosting of Jun Hyun-moo and Lim Yoona. In a rapidly changing OTT market, the ceremony once again proved its prestige as one of South Korea's leading awards shows by honoring the best works and artists that moved and entertained viewers around the world over the past year.

The Blue Dragon Series Awards are South Korea's first awards ceremony dedicated to streaming content. They honor dramas and entertainment programs released on major platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Wavve, TVING and Coupang Play, selecting winners from content recognized for both popularity and artistic merit. At this year's 5th ceremony, fierce competition led to winners in 18 categories, including grand prizes, best works, lead actor and actress awards, supporting actor and actress awards, and rookie awards in both the drama and entertainment divisions. Kim Go-eun took home the grand prize, while Legendary Chef won best drama and Better Late Than Single won best entertainment program. The lead actor and actress awards went to Park Hae-soo and Shin Hye-sun, respectively, while Kim Won-hoon and Kim Sook won the entertainment performer awards.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.