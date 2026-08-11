Gyeongsang National University Hospital Holds Inauguration Ceremony for Hwa Jeong-seok as Hospital Director... "Strengthen Public Healthcare and Leap Forward as a Research-Driven Hospital"

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Gyeongsang National University Hospital announced that it will hold the inauguration ceremony for its 19th hospital director, Hwa Jeong-seok, at 4:30 p.m. on the 2nd floor auditorium of the Gyeongnam Region Cancer Center on the 13th, with guests including Kweon Jin-hwe, president of Gyeongsang National University (GNU), Kim Kyung-soo, former chair of the Presidential Committee on Balanced National Development, and Kim Jae-kyung, former member of the National Assembly.

The new hospital director was officially appointed by the Minister of Education on July 6 and began his duties. His term is three years, from July 6, 2026, to July 5, 2029.

In his inaugural address, Hwa is expected to present a vision to strengthen essential and public healthcare as a regional lead medical institution and to advance the hospital into a research-driven institution through the recruitment of outstanding medical professionals and AI-based research innovation. He also plans to express his commitment to building a more trusted hospital for local residents based on an organizational culture that communicates with employees.

At the ceremony, key executives who will lead the hospital alongside the new director will also be introduced. The new leadership team will include Vice Director for Medical Affairs Park Eun-sil, professor of Pediatrics; Vice Director for Public Affairs Park Ki-soo, professor of Preventive Medicine; Planning and Coordination Director Kwak Seung-jin, professor of Colorectal Surgery; External Cooperation Director Cheon Yun-hong, professor of ENT; and BRI Director Park Jeong-je, professor of ENT.

Meanwhile, Hwa graduated from the College of Medicine at Gyeongsang National University in 1992 and earned both his master's and doctoral degrees from the university's graduate school. He has served as a professor at the College of Medicine of GNU since 2005. He has also held major posts at the university's medical school and hospital, and currently serves as a board member, vice president for cooperation, and auditor of the Korean Prostate Society.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Gyeongsang National University Hospital Director Hwa Jeong-seok

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.