Just a Fall, Yet a Spinal Fracture? Beware of Vacation-Season Falls

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During the vacation season, outdoor activities such as swimming, hiking, and camping increase, raising the risk of falls. If lower back pain continues after a fall or slip, it is worth checking for a spinal fracture. Older adults with osteoporosis should be especially careful, as even a minor impact can cause a fracture.

A spinal fracture is a condition in which the vertebrae are damaged or collapse due to trauma or osteoporosis. If left untreated, it can lead not only to chronic pain but also to spinal deformity and nerve damage.

Spinal fractures are broadly divided into traumatic fractures and osteoporotic fractures. Traumatic fractures occur from strong impacts such as traffic accidents, falls from height, or sports injuries. Osteoporotic fractures can happen even from a minor impact, such as a fall or lifting a heavy object, when the bones have become weak. Osteoporotic spinal fractures have been steadily increasing as the population ages.

In particular, spinal fractures are a condition in which bone strength matters more than the size of the trauma. If a person has osteoporosis, even an ordinary fall or landing on the buttocks can cause a compression fracture in which the vertebra collapses, making it easy to mistake the injury for simple back pain.

The most common symptom is sudden lower back pain. The pain worsens with movement and becomes more uncomfortable when sitting or standing up. Pressing on the fracture site causes pain, and as the spine collapses, height may decrease or the back may become hunched. If the fracture is severe, nerves may be compressed, leading to leg numbness, reduced sensation, muscle weakness, and urinary or bowel problems, which require prompt treatment.

Diagnosis is based on a medical history and physical examination, followed by X-ray imaging. CT or MRI may be added because early or micro fractures can be difficult to detect. MRI helps assess the extent of the fracture and whether nerve damage is present, and a bone density test is also performed if osteoporosis is suspected.

Treatment for spinal fractures varies depending on the fracture type and whether nerve damage is present.

For fractures in which the spinal shape is preserved and no nerve damage is present, conservative treatment such as rest, pain control, bracing, and rehabilitation is used. Most osteoporotic compression fractures can also improve with conservative care. However, if pain is severe enough to disrupt daily life or symptoms persist despite adequate treatment, vertebroplasty or balloon kyphoplasty may be considered selectively. On the other hand, if the spine is unstable or nerve compression is present, surgical treatment such as spinal fusion with screw fixation may be necessary. After treatment, rehabilitation exercises are needed to strengthen the muscles around the spine and restore function.

Patients with osteoporosis should manage the condition alongside fracture treatment. Without treatment, the risk of another fracture in a different vertebra is high. Adequate intake of calcium and vitamin D, along with regular strength and balance exercises, can be helpful.

To prevent falls, lifestyle habits that reduce the risk are important. Indoors, it is best to clear slippery floors and install non-slip mats in the bathroom. When going out, wear non-slip shoes. Adults aged 50 and older, postmenopausal women, and people at risk of osteoporosis should undergo regular bone density tests.

Courtesy of Professor Bang Cheong-won, Orthopedic Surgery, The Catholic University of Korea Incheon St. Mary's Hospital

◇ Professor Bang Cheong-won, Orthopedic Surgery, The Catholic University of Korea Incheon St. Mary's Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.