Heatwave Puts Chronic Patients on Alert... How People with Hypertension, Kidney Disease, and Respiratory Illnesses Should Prepare

◇As the heat continues, the health of chronic patients is under threat. Experts are urging people to stay well hydrated and avoid strenuous outdoor activity. AI-generated image

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Summer heat is threatening public health. When temperatures hover above 35 degrees Celsius, blood vessels expand to regulate body temperature and sweating increases sharply, placing greater strain on the body than usual. For people with chronic illnesses in particular, the heat can worsen existing conditions or combine with heat-related illness, raising the risk of an emergency.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said that during heat waves, it is important to follow basic precautions such as drinking enough water, avoiding strenuous outdoor activity, and keeping indoor spaces cool. It also urged chronic patients not to stop taking their regular medication on their own and to monitor their condition more carefully.

◇For hypertension patients... "Stopping medication because your blood pressure dropped is even more dangerous"

For people with hypertension, blood pressure may fall below normal as blood vessels expand in the heat. If heavy sweating leads to dehydration, blood volume drops, increasing the risk of dizziness and fainting.

Some people stop taking blood pressure medication on their own after seeing lower readings in summer, but that can cause blood pressure to surge again and raise the risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases such as myocardial infarction and stroke. Some diuretics can also worsen dehydration, so it is important to check blood pressure and overall condition more often during heat waves.

Lee Hae-young, a professor of cardiology at Seoul National University Hospital, advised, "Even if your blood pressure is lower than usual in summer, you should not reduce or stop your medication on your own." He added, "First try to rehydrate sufficiently, and if your blood pressure still remains low, the safest approach is to consult your doctor and discuss adjusting your medication."

◇For kidney disease patients... "Dehydration can lead to acute kidney injury"

The kidneys are organs that maintain the body's fluid and electrolyte balance. When people sweat heavily in extreme heat, blood flow to the kidneys can decrease, causing kidney function to decline rapidly.

In particular, even mild dehydration can trigger acute kidney injury in patients with chronic kidney disease, while dialysis patients face a higher risk of severe electrolyte abnormalities and blood pressure fluctuations.

However, kidney disease patients should not simply drink large amounts of water. Dialysis patients and those with heart failure must be careful, as excessive fluid intake can worsen pulmonary edema or heart failure.

Shin Hyun-young, a professor of family medicine at The Catholic University of Korea, Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, said, "Patients with chronic kidney disease are prone to dehydration and electrolyte imbalance. Fluid intake should be adjusted according to medical advice, and they should seek immediate care if they experience reduced urine output, severe swelling, or changes in consciousness."

◇For respiratory disease patients... "Hot air and ozone can also worsen symptoms"

Patients with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are affected not only by the heat wave itself but also by the summer air environment, where ozone and ultrafine dust concentrations rise.

Hot air and high humidity irritate the bronchi, worsening coughing and shortness of breath. On days with high ozone levels, the risk of asthma attacks can also increase.

Using air conditioning too aggressively is not a good idea either. If the temperature difference between indoors and outdoors is too large, it can irritate the airways, so it is advisable to keep indoor temperatures around 24 to 26 degrees Celsius.

Inhalers and emergency medication should always be carried, and if symptoms worsen, patients should seek medical attention immediately rather than endure them.

Kim Sang-hyuk, a professor of pulmonology and allergy medicine at Korea University Guro Hospital, said, "It is easy to think respiratory diseases worsen only in winter, but heat waves and high ozone levels also strain the airways and can aggravate symptoms in patients with chronic respiratory disease." He added, "In particular, older adults, patients with reduced lung function, and those receiving oxygen therapy should avoid going out during the hottest hours and prevent overheating and dehydration through proper cooling and adequate fluid intake."

◇The key to staying healthy in extreme heat is "preventing dehydration and not overdoing it"

Experts stress that the most important things in heatwave care for chronic patients are preventing dehydration, minimizing body temperature rise, and continuing regular treatment without interruption.

Do not wait until you feel extremely thirsty; drink fluids regularly and try to avoid outdoor activity between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., when the heat is strongest. It is also safer to rest sufficiently in air-conditioned indoor spaces and visit a medical institution if you notice any unusual changes in your condition rather than endure the symptoms.

A heat wave is not just hot weather. It can become a disaster that threatens the health of people with underlying conditions. For patients with hypertension, kidney disease, and respiratory illness in particular, careful monitoring that does not miss even small changes in symptoms is essential.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.