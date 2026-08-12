The humiliation of an IPO that drew 700 billion won: Pispis Studio’s offering price falls to one-fourth in just two months

The once-celebrated initial public offering of Pispis Studio, the company behind the fashion brand Mardi Mercredi, has lost its shine. It drew more than 700 billion won in deposits from retail investors during the subscription period, but just over two months after listing, its stock price had fallen to one-fourth of the offering price.

Pispis Studio, which listed on the KOSDAQ (Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations) market on June 8, closed at 5,650 won on the 10th. That is about 74% below its offering price of 21,500 won. Its market capitalization also shrank by about 59%, from 194.5 billion won at the close on its first trading day to 80.054 billion won.

The mood before the listing was the complete opposite. In the book-building process for institutional investors, the company recorded a competition ratio of 847.76 to 1, and the offering price was set at 21,500 won, above the top end of the desired range of 18,000 to 21,000 won. Retail subscriptions also drew a competition ratio of 1,194.94 to 1 and about 728 billion won in deposits.

On its debut day, the stock opened at 32,000 won, 48.8% above the offering price, and surged to as high as 42,000 won intraday. It then reversed course and began to decline. By late June, it had fallen into the 5,000-won range, and it has continued to trade well below the offering price since then. The gap between pre-listing enthusiasm and post-listing market sentiment has been stark.

Slowing earnings growth is also weighing on the company. Pispis Studio posted revenue of 117.9 billion won and operating profit of 16.7 billion won last year. Revenue rose only 3.6% from a year earlier, while operating profit fell by more than 40%. In the first quarter of this year, revenue dropped about 30% year on year, and operating profit fell about 75%.

Its heavy dependence on a flagship brand is another challenge. Revenue from Mardi Mercredi Women fell from 101.2 billion won in 2024 to 95.9 billion won last year, but it still accounts for more than 80% of total sales. The company is expanding its brand portfolio with names such as Vacant Archive and Hello Sunrise, but they are not yet large enough to replace the flagship.

The company also acknowledged that weaker earnings have affected its stock price. In a phone interview with Sportschosun, a Pispis Studio official said, "As has been disclosed, I think the decline in sales compared with before is one of the reasons the stock price was affected." The official added, "As we said in our investor relations presentation at the time of the listing, we are trying to lift sales again through global expansion and other measures."

The company has also moved to boost shareholder value. Last month, it signed a trust contract to buy back 10 billion won worth of treasury shares. It said the decision was based on its view that there is a gap between corporate value and market valuation despite the brand’s competitiveness and global growth potential. The goal is to stabilize the stock and improve supply-demand conditions.

The ownership structure centered on the founder’s family, which drew attention at the time of the listing, is also back in focus. Park Hwa-mok’s 10-year-old daughter, Park Jae-in, was the second-largest shareholder with an 8.6% stake, worth about 22.1 billion won at the offering price. Park’s sister-in-law, Lee Soo-in, also held 3.2% and sold part of her shares during the listing process.

The company explained that the children’s stakes were created during the process of converting a sole proprietorship into a family corporation, and were not structured with an IPO in mind. Lee was also involved in the company’s growth as the planner and head of Mardi Mercredi’s sports line, Actif. The company has said that the secondary share sale by related parties was intended to help raise funds for gift tax payments.

China is the market the company is pinning its growth breakthrough on. In April, Pispis Studio established a local subsidiary in China and shifted from working through existing partners to a direct-entry model. The aim is to move away from a commission-based structure and directly capture sales revenue in the local market.

Early sales results have already emerged. On the first day of direct sales in China, the company generated about 600 million won in revenue, and from June it began operating official channels on local online platforms such as Xiaohongshu (RedNote). First-month sales transactions came to about 2.5 billion won. It also plans to open a flagship store in Shanghai in the second half of the year.

However, the company says it is too early to judge the success of its China business based on initial sales alone. Costs are being incurred for setting up the local subsidiary and hiring staff, and only a few months have passed since it began direct operations.

A company official said, "Since establishing the local subsidiary in April, we are in a period where fixed costs such as hiring are being incurred." The official added, "It is too early to say that we have achieved results worth tens of billions or hundreds of billions of won just a few months after starting direct operations." The official also explained, "Right now, this is a period in which we are investing to build a healthier business structure."

The company says there has been no major change to its target of 100 billion won in annual revenue from its China business by 2028, a goal it set at the time of the listing. With the stock now down more than 70% from the offering price, the challenge is to prove its direct-entry strategy in China and its global growth plan with actual results.

Moon Ji-yeon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.