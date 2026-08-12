"It's a shark!" Beach in chaos as 295kg giant fish turns out to be...

Photo credit: Daily Mail

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] "A shark has appeared!"

A huge fish was seen thrashing through shallow water at a beach in Spain, causing a commotion.

One tourist who spotted the fish from a distance thought it was a shark and desperately ran toward the beach. It later turned out that the fish that startled people was a giant tuna weighing about 295 kilograms.

According to foreign media outlets including Daily Mail, footage recently captured a huge fish approaching the shore at Ancon Beach on Marbella's Golden Mile in Spain.

In the video, the fish was moving through the shallow water with its large dorsal fin sticking out above the surface. At first glance, it could easily have been mistaken for a shark.

In fact, one tourist spotted the massive fish swimming toward him in the water and quickly began heading back toward the beach.

People nearby reacted in different ways. Some ran alongside the man and watched what was happening, while others moved closer to get a better look at the giant fish.

A moment later, once the fish was identified, the tense atmosphere turned to surprise. It was not a shark, but a tuna weighing as much as 295 kilograms.

The problem was that the tuna was not in normal condition either. It twisted violently in the shallow water, trying to make its way back out to sea, and blood from its gill area turned the surrounding water red.

Locals suggested that the tuna may have been injured by an external impact, such as getting caught in fishing gear or colliding with a jet ski. However, the exact cause of the injury has not been confirmed.

People on the beach used sunbeds and chairs to push the tuna out of the shallow water and help it move into deeper waters. The giant fish that had briefly thrown the beach into fear was then guided back into the open sea with the help of vacationers.

Netizens who saw the video reacted by saying, "If I had been that man, I would have had a heart attack," "It does look like a shark," and "I hope the tuna's injuries are not serious."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.