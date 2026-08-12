"Do I Look Younger?" Darker Hair Color Can Make Skin Appear Smoother

Photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A new study has found that simply changing hair color can make skin appear smoother. The change does not affect the skin itself, but the color contrast between the face and hair influences how evenly the skin is perceived.

According to foreign media outlets including the Daily Mail, researchers at Franklin & Marshall College in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania conducted an experiment to see how hair color changes the appearance of facial skin.

Using photos of women’s faces, the researchers altered the color of the hair and the area around the face, then asked participants to rate how even and smooth the skin appeared.

In the first experiment, they prepared photos of 45 women aged 19 to 79 and surrounded each face with either a black or skin-toned oval. Sixty-one participants viewed two images of the same face with different background colors and evaluated the skin’s uniformity.

The results showed that although the faces themselves were unchanged, the skin on faces surrounded by a black background was rated as more even than that of faces placed against a skin-toned background.

In the second experiment, the researchers directly adjusted the hair color in photos of 41 women. They showed 80 participants images in which only the hair color had changed and asked them to assess how even and smooth the skin appeared.

The result was similar. When the hair was darker rather than lighter, the women’s skin was judged to look more uniform and smoother.

This does not mean that hair color actually removes wrinkles or blemishes. Instead, it suggests that the contrast between skin and the colors around the face can affect how people perceive the skin’s appearance.

The researchers explained, "The appearance of skin is influenced by the contrast between the skin and the surface surrounding the face," adding, "Not only the background color around the face, but also hair color can create this effect."

However, the findings should not be interpreted to mean that darker hair color actually erases wrinkles. What the study identified was not a physical change in the skin itself, but a change in how people perceive skin in photographs.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.