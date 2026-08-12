"Support for Improving Housing Conditions for Descendants of Independence Activists"... Hyundai Department Store Delivers 200 Million Won Donation to Habitat for Humanity Korea

◇Yang Myeong-seong, Executive Director of Sales Strategy at Hyundai Department Store (left), and Ma Hee-ja, chairwoman of Habitat for Humanity Korea (right), attend a donation ceremony for housing support for

Ahead of Liberation Day, Hyundai Department Store donated 200 million won to Habitat for Humanity Korea to support housing for descendants of independence activists. The donation ceremony took place on Aug. 11 at Habitat's Seoul branch in Gangnam District, Seoul.

Habitat for Humanity Korea, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to housing welfare, has been building homes and helping neighbors achieve housing self-reliance since 1994. Since 2017, it has also actively carried out projects to improve housing conditions for descendants of independence activists. Through its charity marathons, the 3.1 Run and the 815 Run, the organization has so far dedicated a total of 23 newly built homes to families of descendants of independence activists.

Hyundai Department Store customers also took part in the donation. Since June, the company has run a campaign through the H.Point app, the integrated membership platform of Hyundai Department Store Group, allowing customers to donate their H.Point rewards to support housing for descendants of independence activists. H.Point is valued at 1 won per point, and by Aug. 10, donations from more than 7,000 customers, combined with Hyundai Department Store's own contribution, had raised a total of 200 million won.

Yang Myeong-seong, executive director of sales strategy at Hyundai Department Store, said, "With Liberation Day approaching, it is meaningful that customers and employees came together to support efforts to improve the housing conditions of descendants of independence activists." He added, "We plan to continue a variety of social contribution activities that remember the sacrifices of those who devoted themselves to the nation and express our gratitude."

Kim So-hyung, Sportschosun, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.