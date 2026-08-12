"Gyeonggi Province lacks maternal and pediatric medical infrastructure... A 24-hour regional 'final hub' is needed"

Choi Chang-won, head of the Public Pediatric Specialty Care Center, checks on a newborn in the neonatal intensive care unit at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital.

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] To address the gap in maternal and pediatric care in Gyeonggi Province, analysts say the answer goes beyond improving the transfer system. They argue that the region must dramatically expand its capacity to serve as a 24-hour "final hub" for high-risk mothers and newborns. They also say Gyeonggi Province needs to build an advanced perinatal and children's hospital, modeled after systems in developed countries, that can handle high-risk mothers, newborns, and critically ill children, thereby strengthening its own ability to resolve cases within the region.

Seoul National University Bundang Hospital said on the 12th that it held a National Assembly forum titled "Ways to Advance Gyeonggi Province's Maternal and Pediatric Survival System" in the small auditorium of the National Assembly Library of the Republic of Korea, where experts from the government, local governments, and the medical community discussed the problems in Gyeonggi Province's maternal and pediatric care system and explored improvement measures.

The forum was hosted by lawmakers Kwon Chil-seung, So Byung-hoon, Song Ok-joo, Lee Un-ju, Kim Jooyoung, Park Sang-hyuk, Seo Young-seok, Choi Min-hee, Kim Yoon, Kim Jun-hyeok, Park Hae-cheol, and Lee Jae-gang of the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), and organized by Gyeonggi Province, the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW), and Seoul National University Bundang Hospital. Lawmaker Kim Yoon, chair of Gyeonggi Province’s Special Committee on Essential Public Healthcare, served as moderator, while Lee Young-jae, head of the Regional Essential Medical Care Division at MOHW, and Oh Kyung-joon, director of the Gyeonggi Province High-Risk Maternal and Neonatal Integrated Care Center and professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, gave the main presentations.

Gyeonggi Province is a region with exceptionally high demand for maternal and pediatric care, as it is expected to record 77,702 births in 2025, the highest among all metropolitan and provincial governments in the country, and has a pediatric and adolescent population of 2.09 million. However, the number of delivery facilities in the province has fallen at the steepest rate nationwide over the past five years, and the operating rate of neonatal intensive care unit beds stands at just 65% of licensed capacity.

There is also no independent children's hospital that can serve as the final safety net for the treatment of critically ill children. This stands in contrast to Seoul, where there are multiple independent children's hospitals, including Seoul National University Children's Hospital, and to major regions such as Busan, North Gyeongsang Province, Jeollanam-do, North Jeolla Province, and Gangwon Province, where children's hospitals affiliated with national university hospitals are in operation. As Gyeonggi Province has remained relatively overlooked as part of the Seoul metropolitan area, its maternal and pediatric medical infrastructure is now being assessed as nearing its limits.

At the forum, participants said recent delays in transfers and patient transport within the province were not simply a problem with the transfer system, but stemmed from an absolute shortage of beds and specialist staff. They noted that no matter how tightly the transfer network is built, long-distance transport problems cannot be solved if the final treatment facility lacks room to accept patients. For that reason, they said Gyeonggi Province must improve its transport network while also expanding final hubs that can treat patients around the clock.

Oh Kyung-joon, who delivered one of the main presentations, proposed building the country's first perinatal and children's hospital as a response measure. He said it should be able to ultimately care for everyone from high-risk mothers to newborns and critically ill pediatric patients, while also upgrading the transport network.

The plan is to establish an independent children's hospital at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, the only national university hospital in Gyeonggi Province and the region's largest perinatal infrastructure provider, so that it can function as the final safety net for mothers and children in the province. The hospital would cover prenatal care, high-risk deliveries, neonatal intensive care, and treatment for severely ill children and adolescents.

Oh described the perinatal and children's hospital as an advanced medical model in which the maternal-fetal intensive care unit (MFICU), delivery rooms, dedicated operating rooms, and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) are placed in the same building or within the same space, allowing obstetrics and pediatrics specialists to work together seamlessly 24 hours a day.

In the panel discussion that followed, Choi Chang-won, head of the Public Pediatric Specialty Care Center at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, said, "We need to focus on building a specialized, independent hospital that continues as one system from delivery and high-risk neonatal care through to severe pediatric treatment. Only then can we secure personnel and infrastructure effectively."

Bae Hee-jun, vice president for public affairs at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, said, "Gyeonggi Province is the metropolitan government with the largest population and number of births in the country, and it is also receiving high-risk patients from other regions, so the demand for maternal and pediatric care is extremely high." He added, "Building a perinatal and children's hospital is important not only for Gyeonggi Province, but also for strengthening the national medical safety net."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Participants in the National Assembly forum on advancing Gyeonggi Province's maternal and pediatric survival system pose for a group photo.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.