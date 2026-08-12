Seoul Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 expands its runway to Lotte Town Jamsil... A variety of events to be held at the lawn plaza, Avenuel and more

Photo: A view of Lotte World Mall and the World Park lawn plaza in Jamsil. Provided by Lotte Department Store.

Seoul Fashion Week, which has long been held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), is expanding its stage to Lotte Town Jamsil.

Seoul Fashion Week, a global fashion event hosted and organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, presents the spring/summer and fall/winter collections of Korean designers and brands twice a year. Now in its 26th year, the event has established itself as a leading fashion platform that connects local brands with overseas buyers and media, while helping strengthen the global competitiveness of K-fashion and expand its reach in overseas markets.

In partnership with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, Lotte Department Store will showcase the Seoul Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 fashion show and a range of K-content events across Lotte Town Jamsil from Sept. 3 to 6.

On the large outdoor stage at the World Park lawn plaza in Lotte Town Jamsil, runway shows featuring the Spring/Summer 2027 collections of K-fashion brands will take place. The lineup begins on Sept. 3 with the collection of Kimhaekim, which marks its 10th anniversary this year. On Sept. 4, GREEDILOUS will present a show accompanied by a performance from Lotte Department Store's Kids Orchestra. On Sept. 5, a joint runway featuring Dunst, GENERAL IDEA, EBM and MAHAGRID is scheduled.

In addition, an archival pop-up store celebrating Kimhaekim's 10th anniversary will open on the third floor of Avenuel Jamsil from Sept. 2 to 20, while pop-up stores for brands including depound will also operate at Kinetic Ground on the second floor of the Jamsil branch. The venue will also provide a space for direct communication between K-fashion industry figures and Lotte Department Store buyers, creating practical opportunities to expand sales channels.

Meanwhile, from Sept. 4 to 6, an exhibition marking NCT's 10th debut anniversary and an interactive Adidas exhibition will be held at the World Park lawn plaza. On the final day of the event, Sept. 6, a bazaar and runway show featuring NCT stage costumes and memorabilia will take place.

Park Sang-woo, head of marketing at Lotte Department Store, said, "This collaboration goes beyond simply expanding sales channels. It is meaningful as a strategic partnership that enhances the brand competitiveness of K-fashion and broadens its growth potential in the global market." He added, "Lotte Department Store will continue to support the successful hosting of Seoul Fashion Week and work to help raise the competitiveness of Korean fashion by expanding opportunities for customers to experience K-brands in diverse ways."

Kim So-hyung, Reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.