Gangwon Land Concludes 32-Month Vacancy, Votes Former Capital Defense Command Commander Kim Do-kyun as Next CEO

Gangwon Land is embarking on the process to appoint its next CEO.

This comes approximately 32 months after former CEO Lee Sam-geol stepped down in December 2023. Attention is focused on whether this appointment will bring an end to the prolonged leadership vacuum. According to Gangwon Land on the 12th, the 234th Board of Directors meeting held on the 11th approved Kim Do-kyun, former Commander of the Army Capital Defense Command, as the sole candidate for the next CEO. A native of Sokcho, former Commander Kim graduated from Sokcho High School and the Korea Military Academy, and earned a master's degree in Political Science and Diplomacy from Korea University Graduate School. He subsequently served as the Commander of the Army Capital Defense Command and Chairman of the Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province Committee of the Democratic Party of Korea.

Kwon Soon-hyung, current Executive Director of the Geumcheon-gu Facilities Management Corporation, and Yoo Jung-bae, former President of the Korea Coal Corporation, were named as candidates for Vice President. Jang Kyung-yeol, former head of the National Intelligence Service's Gangwon branch, has been named as a candidate for the position of Standing Audit Commissioner. The Board of Directors approved a partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation, including these details, and decided to submit it to the 34th Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held at the High1 Palace Hotel on August 26. Reflecting the revised Commercial Act, the amendment includes provisions aimed at protecting shareholder interests, such as the introduction of electronic general meetings of shareholders, stricter regulations on treasury stock, and an increase in the number of audit commissioners to be elected separately. The President of Gangwon Land is finally appointed by the President following a recommendation from the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy, the supervising ministry, and serves a three-year term.

The Standing Audit Commissioner is finally appointed by the President following a recommendation from the Minister of Finance and Economy, and serves a two-year term. The Vice President is finally appointed by the head of the institution following the appointment process at the general meeting of shareholders, and serves a two-year term. Some in the industry are raising concerns regarding Gangwon Land's current plan for appointing directors, questioning whether there is a lack of expertise in the tourism sector. With a growing sense of crisis regarding intensifying competition across the casino industry—particularly as Japan prepares for the opening of the MGM Osaka casino complex—it is pointed out that expertise in the tourism sector is necessary for the revitalization of both the casino and tourism industries. Kangwon Land faces challenges such as establishing sustainable growth strategies for the local economy following the closure of its mines, strengthening casino competitiveness, and diversifying its tourism business.

On the other hand, there are also positive assessments. This reflects expectations that appointing someone capable of smooth communication with political circles will establish a channel to actively demand regulatory improvements from the government. This is particularly based on the expectation that efficient organizational management will be possible due to experience leading large-scale organizations. Meanwhile, at this meeting, the Kangwon Land Board of Directors discussed major management issues, including the "Comprehensive Plan for the Prevention and Preemptive Treatment of Gambling Addiction Using AI," which is scheduled to be implemented as a follow-up measure to the presidential briefing last December. Kim Se-hyung, Reporter fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.