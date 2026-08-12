"A golf ball fell into the water, and a fish took it and disappeared"... An absurd one-stroke penalty

Photo source: X

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A rare scene was captured in which a fish swallowed a golf ball hit by a player.

The player was ruled to have lost the ball and was ultimately given a one-stroke penalty.

According to foreign media outlets including the Daily Star, South African pro golfer Charl Schwartzel experienced an absurd situation during the final round of LIV Golf Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Washington, D.C., in New Jersey, on the 10th local time.

On the seventh hole, a par 3, Schwartzel hit a tee shot, but the ball missed the green and rolled toward a nearby puddle.

As soon as the ball entered the water, a fish in the water appeared and took it in its mouth.

The on-site broadcasters could not hide their surprise at the unexpected scene.

One broadcaster reacted, "I have never seen anything like this."

Viewers also expressed their astonishment on social media. Reactions poured in as people debated how the next shot should be handled after a fish swallowed the golf ball.

In the end, Schwartzel was ruled to have lost the ball and received a one-stroke penalty. He dropped a ball in the penalty area, finished the hole with a bogey, and ended the tournament at 2-over par.

Meanwhile, at this LIV Golf Bedminster event, Joaquín Niemann shot a 2-under 69 in the final round to win by three strokes.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.