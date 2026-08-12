Korean Air and Asiana Airlines finalize merger decision... Launch of integrated 'one team' carrier nears

The merger between Korean Air and Asiana Airlines is now in its final stretch.

According to Korean Air on the 12th, the two companies each held board meetings and extraordinary general meetings of shareholders that day and finalized the merger decision. The final resolution means they have formally accepted the merger under the merger agreement signed in May with board approval from both companies. Korean Air and Asiana Airlines plan to complete the remaining procedures, including creditor protection measures, and register the merger on Dec. 17.

Korean Air held a regular board meeting at the Seosomun Building in Jung District, Seoul, on the morning of the 12th and approved the merger. Because it met the requirements for a small-scale merger under Article 527-3 of the Commercial Act, Korean Air replaced a separate shareholder vote with a board resolution. Asiana Airlines also held an extraordinary general meeting at its headquarters in Osoe-dong, Gangseo District, Seoul, and approved the merger agreement. A total of 81.86% of shareholders attended the meeting, and 167,436,677 shares, or 99.3% of those present, voted in favor. The special resolution requirement under the Commercial Act was also met.

Korean Air has been carrying out post-merger integration (PMI) work after acquiring Asiana Airlines. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport conditionally approved the merger on June 25. The securities registration statement related to the merger, submitted to the financial authorities, also took effect on July 24. The two companies are also preparing to ensure stable flight operations ahead of the launch of the integrated carrier. Korean Air is continuing consultations with relevant agencies to secure the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) for the integrated airline and obtain operating approvals from overseas aviation authorities.

As the merger process nears completion, organizational integration between the two companies is expected to accelerate. Korean Air is focusing on system integration and blending corporate cultures, with the goal of providing safe flights and stable service from the first day of the integrated carrier's launch. It is also conducting job training for Asiana Airlines passenger and cargo employees in preparation for the new carrier. Training and education for flight and cabin crew members on duties after integration are also continuing.

Once the merger is completed, Korean Air will relaunch as an integrated carrier that has absorbed Asiana Airlines. The two companies plan to focus on integrating systems, personnel and corporate culture over the remaining period.

A Korean Air official said, "Over the remaining four months or so until the launch of the integrated carrier, we will do our utmost to complete all procedures without disruption and help raise the standing of South Korea's aviation industry."

Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.