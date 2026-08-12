"A Flash, Then He Collapsed"... Shocking Video Captures the Moment Lightning Struck a Golf Course

Photo source: social networking service

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A man enjoying a round of golf in the United States was struck by lightning, but fortunately survived. The exact moment the lightning hit was captured on a cellphone that was recording his friends at the time.

According to U.S. media outlets including the New York Post, Chris Siavone was golfing at Pebble Creek Golf Course near Cincinnati, Ohio, when he and his friends were recently caught in a sudden storm. Heavy rain had caused their golf cart to get stuck in mud, and the group was struggling to free it.

Siavone was filming his friends as they tried to pull the mud-stuck golf cart out.

Then, a sudden bright flash appeared, and Siavone was struck by lightning and collapsed to the ground. The video shows the area briefly lighting up at the exact moment he was hit.

Immediately after the strike, Siavone said he lost sensation throughout his body for a while and also experienced hearing problems. Fortunately, he suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is reportedly recovering.

Siavone shared the video of the frightening moment on social media. It quickly spread and has drawn more than 2 million views.

Along with the video, he said he was very lucky to have survived and stressed that "lightning is not a joke."

After watching the video, internet users pointed out that Siavone had been standing under a tree with an umbrella, calling it a dangerous move.

That is because taking shelter under a tree in an open area with few tall structures, such as a golf course, can actually increase the risk of being struck by lightning during a storm.

Experts advised that if thunder can be heard, people should assume they are already within lightning danger range and move indoors immediately. They also warned against staying in open outdoor spaces such as golf courses or near tall objects like trees.

They further recommended that people leave the area at once and move to a building or vehicle if thunder or lightning appears during outdoor sports activities, including golf.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.