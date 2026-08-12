Hanwha Group Chairman Nah Kai Gives Nourishing Meal Sets to More Than 69,000 Domestic Employees, Funded with 3 Billion Won of Personal Money

◇Hanwha Group Chairman Nah Kai. Photo courtesy of Hanwha Group

As record-breaking heat continued through the summer and the final major seasonal heat wave approached, Hanwha Group Chairman Nah Kai is personally looking after the health of employees and their families.

Hanwha Group said Nah will send nourishing meal sets containing samgyetang, galbitang and seolleongtang to the homes of all 69,000-plus domestic employees. The gift, worth about 3 billion won, was fully funded by Nah's personal money.

In a message delivered with the meals, Nah said, "I would like to thank our employees for their dedication in doing their best in their respective roles despite constant challenges and obstacles." He added, "Although it is a small gesture, I hope it helps support the health of employees and their families."

Nah's belief that not only employees but also their families should be cared for is one of his core management philosophies. Since 2004, he has sent congratulatory gifts and letters to employees' children ahead of the college entrance exam each year, reaching a cumulative 80,000 recipients. During the COVID-19 outbreak, he also sent flowers and get-well letters to infected employees, continuing his family-friendly management approach.

A Hanwha Group official said, "Chairman Nah believes that the health of employees and their families is more important than anything else." The official added, "This nourishing meal gift reflects Nah's unwavering affection for employees and their families."

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.