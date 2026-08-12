Seungwoo Travel Agency recruits participants for mountain-island 'High-End 333 Challenge'

Seungwoo Travel Agency is introducing a challenge-style travel program that links three of South Korea's highest peaks with three islands at the country's farthest edges. The expedition project, called the 'High-End 333 Challenge,' connects mountains, islands and the seas on three sides of the peninsula.

According to Seungwoo Travel Agency on the 12th, the High-End 333 Challenge combines 'HIGH,' meaning a journey toward high mountains, and 'END,' meaning a journey toward the country's edge. It consists of the 'Three Peaks Challenge,' which climbs three of Korea's representative high peaks, and the 'Triangle Challenge,' which links three islands at the country's outermost points.

The 'Three Peaks Challenge' is a program that takes participants to Cheonwangbong Peak of Jirisan (1,915 meters), Baengnokdam Crater Lake on Hallasan Mountain (1,947 meters) and Daecheongbong Peak of Seoraksan (1,708 meters) in sequence. Over two nights and three days, participants climb all three peaks, one mountain a day. The itinerary combines train, ship and air travel, and the total elevation gain across the three peaks reaches 5,570 meters. This year's Three Peaks Challenge will be held once, on Sept. 2. Finishers will receive a three-peak patch, a commemorative towel, an exclusive T-shirt and a completion certificate.

The 'Triangle Challenge' is a program that connects islands located at the eastern, western and southern ends of South Korea in a triangular route. Participants visit Jeju Island, Ulleungdo and Baengnyeongdo in order, climbing Hallasan and Seonginbong Peak on Ulleungdo and touring the northern and southern ends of Baengnyeongdo. The schedule also includes sightseeing at Liancourt Rocks and major attractions on Baengnyeongdo. The five-day, four-night trip departs from Gimpo Airport and uses both flights and ships for transportation. It will be operated three times, on Sept. 22, Oct. 27 and Nov. 24. Each program is offered as a package that includes a private vehicle for the full itinerary, major transportation costs, lodging, meals, and expenses for drivers and guides.

A Seungwoo Travel Agency official said, "The High-End 333 Challenge was designed to go beyond simple sightseeing and let travelers experience the meaning of challenge and completion through travel." The official added, "It will be a suitable program for people who enjoy mountain climbing and trekking and want to take on a new journey."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.