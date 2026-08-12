National Fire Hospital Opens Under Seoul National University Hospital Management... Hospital Director Kwak Young-ho Says He Will Do His Best to Serve as a Hub for Public Healthcare

Exterior view of the National Fire Hospital

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] The National Fire Hospital, the country's first national hospital dedicated to firefighters, held its opening ceremony on the 11th with President Lee Jae Myung and other officials in attendance, marking the start of full-scale operations in firefighter-specific treatment, research, and local public healthcare.

The ceremony began with a pre-event performance by the Central Fire Band, followed by a progress report on the hospital's construction by National Fire Hospital Director Kwak Young-ho, a welcome address by Acting Commissioner Choi Yong-cheol of the National Fire Agency, a commemorative speech by President Lee Jae Myung, and a joint congratulatory performance by the elementary school division winners of the Chungbuk Fire Song Festival and the Central Fire Band. Before the ceremony, a donation handover event was also held with contributions from Hyundai Motor Group and KB Insurance, helping to improve medical welfare for firefighters and establish a stable foundation for hospital operations.

The National Fire Hospital was established by the National Fire Agency (NFA) and is operated by Seoul National University Hospital. It provides comprehensive medical services tailored to the nature of firefighting work, from health management for firefighters to treatment for occupational diseases and disaster-related injuries, as well as rehabilitation and recovery.

The hospital has gradually expanded its services, starting with essential departments such as internal medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, and rehabilitation medicine. It has also been testing its hospital information system and operating procedures in a real clinical setting. It currently provides care for firefighters and local residents while building a stable treatment system.

President Lee Jae Myung looks at the hyperbaric oxygen therapy room with medical staff

Located in Eumseong County, North Chungcheong Province, within the Chungbuk Innovation City, the National Fire Hospital operates with 302 beds and 19 departments. Centered on four specialized centers for burns, integrated rehabilitation, mental health, and health promotion, it provides medical services ranging from disease prevention to treatment, rehabilitation, and recovery for firefighters. The Fire Medicine Research Institute plans to build evidence for firefighter-specific medicine by studying occupational diseases and disaster-related injuries.

Based on its Local Emergency Medical Center, the hospital will also respond to 119 emergency number transfers and critically ill emergency patients. Using facilities such as hyperbaric oxygen therapy, it is equipped to treat disaster-related conditions including burns and gas poisoning. It will also provide medical services to local residents, supporting essential and emergency care in central North Chungcheong Province.

Seoul National University Hospital will support the hospital's operations based on its accumulated experience in treatment, research, and public healthcare as the nation's central hospital. By linking expertise across departments and combining clinical experience with research capabilities, it plans to develop a treatment and research system that reflects the specific nature of firefighting work. It also aims to strengthen expertise in firefighter-specific medicine through research and education in the field.

The National Fire Hospital plans to serve both as a specialized hospital for firefighters and as a local public hospital, providing professional medical care tailored to firefighters' job characteristics and high-quality public healthcare for local residents. It also aims to contribute to the development of firefighter healthcare in South Korea.

Nam-Jong Paik, president of Seoul National University Hospital, said, "The National Fire Hospital is a meaningful achievement in which the state responds with medical care to firefighters who have protected the lives and safety of the public." He added, "Based on Seoul National University Hospital's accumulated experience in education, research, treatment, and public healthcare as the nation's central hospital, we will do our best to help the National Fire Hospital lead firefighter-specific treatment and research."

Kwak Young-ho, director of the National Fire Hospital, said, "The National Fire Hospital will be a strong medical safety net that firefighters can rely on with confidence, and a public hospital that grows together with the local community." He added, "We will provide high-quality medical services so that it can become a trusted medical institution for both firefighters and the public, and we will establish it as a hub for public healthcare in central North Chungcheong Province."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Kwak Young-ho, director of the National Fire Hospital, reports on the progress of the construction project

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.