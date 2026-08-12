Hyundai Motor Group says 8 out of 10 employees use generative AI, accelerating companywide AX

At the 'Hyundai Motor Group AX Performance Presentation' on the 12th, from left, Jang Young-seok, senior manager of Hyundai Motor's Genesis Customer Experience Team; Eunsook Jin, president in charge of ICT at Hyundai

Hyundai Motor Group is speeding up its companywide AI transformation, or AX, by applying artificial intelligence across all business areas, from research and development to manufacturing and services, based on digital transformation, or DX.

On the 12th, Hyundai Motor Group held its 'Group AX Performance Presentation' at its headquarters in Yangjae, Seoul, and unveiled the DX and AX process it has pursued since 2019, along with key achievements and future plans.

The group said it laid the groundwork for AI adoption by sequentially introducing Jira, Dooray!, Confluence and Microsoft 365, and by building a 'global one data pipeline' that connects research and development, production, quality and sales data.

Based on that foundation, it is now expanding companywide AX around its in-house generative AI platform, H Chat Pro. The platform allows employees to use a range of generative AI models, including ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude, in a secure environment for work purposes.

As of July, H Chat Pro had more than 30,000 users. That accounts for about 80% of Hyundai Motor and Kia employees in general and research roles. Recently, more non-developer employees have also been creating and using their own work AI agents.

Results are already showing on the ground. The 'collision safety AI assistant' introduced in R&D integrates decades of crash test data and research materials, enabling users to search and analyze similar cases. Since its introduction, the time needed to find related cases and review analysis materials has fallen by about 90%.

In manufacturing, the 'AI automated recognition service' reads vehicle identification numbers, or VINs, with AI and compares them in real time with vehicle and system information. Applied at about 70 production sites at home and abroad, it is generating annual cost savings of 524 million won. An AI-based 'vehicle alignment optimization technology' has cut production downtime by about 86%.

In services, an LLM-based 'maintenance support AI service' has shortened response times by about 42%. AI is also being used to handle customer reviews, reducing the average processing time per review from 35 minutes to about 5 minutes. About 85% of all customer reviews are now handled with AI, and the company plans to automate the entire response process starting in September.

Looking ahead, Hyundai Motor Group plans to expand innovation into 'Physical AI,' combining AI with the physical world, including vehicles, robotics, and manufacturing and service sites. It also aims to support small and medium-sized companies in their AI transformation by leveraging the group's AX experience.

Eunsook Jin, president in charge of ICT at Hyundai Motor and Kia, said, "Hyundai Motor Group's goal is not to be the company that uses AI the most, but to become the company that uses AI best in the world." She added, "We will continue to strengthen our ability to learn new technologies quickly and apply them on site, turning them into customer value and business results."

Moon Ji-yeon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.