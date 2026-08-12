LG Electronics Unveils FDA-Approved Medical Monitor... "Expanding Lineup to Deliver Differentiated Customer Experience"

LG Electronics is moving to expand its presence in the medical display market with a diagnostic monitor approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product features a 40-inch ultra-high-resolution screen that can replace three conventional monitors on a single display.

LG Electronics said on the 12th that it had launched the diagnostic monitor, the LG 40HT513D 40-inch curved diagnostic medical monitor, which received FDA approval as a medical device. According to LG Electronics, the product is classified as a diagnostic radiology display and received 510(k) Premarket Notification clearance on June 12, 2026. The new model uses a 40-inch curved IPS Black panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It offers a resolution of 5120 x 2160 and supports a total of 11 million pixels, or 11MP. It is designed so that medical staff who previously used three 3-megapixel monitors can handle related tasks on a single screen.

Its key feature is 3PBP (3 Picture by Picture), which divides one screen into three sections to display different images at the same time. Radiology staff can review X-ray, CT, and MRI images while comparing originals with past records and checking the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) on one screen. LG Electronics said the monitor also helps reduce visual interruptions during image interpretation by eliminating the bezels that appear when multiple monitors are connected together.

LG Electronics previously unveiled the product at KIMES 2026, the Korea International Medical & Hospital Equipment Show, held in March. At the time, the company introduced the 40HT513D as a product that could combine one existing text monitor and two monitors for X-ray and CT imaging into a single unit.

LG Electronics has strengthened the screen-quality management features needed for medical image interpretation in its new medical monitor. It adopted a detachable calibration sensor that precisely checks brightness and contrast. The sensor tip can be stored inside the unit during normal use and pulled out when quality measurement or calibration is needed.

As software features, it offers "Focus View" and "Pathology" modes. Focus View highlights the area of interest while dimming the rest of the screen. The Pathology mode adjusts resolution and color settings for pathology image interpretation, making it easier to identify fine structures such as cells.

The product also received positive feedback in usability evaluations conducted among medical staff. After using the monitor for about seven weeks, Jeong Seung-eun, vice president of medical affairs at Eunpyeong St. Mary's Hospital and president of The Korean Society of Radiology, said its wide screen makes it easier to review multiple images efficiently and eliminates the sense of separation caused by screen borders.

LG Electronics is broadening its medical monitor lineup as part of its new B2B business, expanding the range of products to include clinical and diagnostic use, surgical use, and X-ray detectors.

Lee Choong-hwan, vice president and head of LG Electronics' Display Business Division, said, "We will continue to strengthen our lineup of FDA-approved diagnostic monitors and provide a differentiated customer experience in the B2B medical monitor market."

Se Hyung Kim, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.