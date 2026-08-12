LG Uplus Strengthens Public Cloud Business, Registers AWS-Based Brokerage Service in Digital Service Support System

LG Uplus is moving to expand into the public cloud market by combining Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure with its own network and security capabilities. As demand grows among public institutions for cloud migration and digital innovation, the company plans to broaden its public-sector business with AWS-based services.

According to LG Uplus on the 12th, the company officially registered its AWS infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) brokerage service, "LG Uplus Brokerage Service for Amazon Web Services," in the Digital Service Use Support System.

The Digital Service Use Support System is a public-sector platform designed to help government agencies, local governments and public institutions search for and contract digital services such as cloud IaaS, software as a service (SaaS) and cloud support services. To be listed, a service must pass a review by the Digital Service Review Committee under the Ministry of Science and ICT.

Based on its experience in cloud deployment and operations, as well as its telecommunications infrastructure expertise, LG Uplus plans to help public institutions adopt AWS services tailored to their work environments and security requirements. Key use cases include chatbot services for civil complaint consultations and administrative support using generative artificial intelligence (AI), AI-based information retrieval and database construction for statistical and administrative data management.

LG Uplus will also expand its support from cloud adoption to operations. Using its network, security, data and AI transformation capabilities, the company plans to recommend the optimal infrastructure configuration during the adoption phase and later help stabilize service operations while improving cost and resource efficiency.

Jeong Young-hoon, executive vice president in charge of the Enterprise AI Business Division at LG Uplus, said, "We will help public institutions quickly and reliably adopt AWS cloud infrastructure and provide an operating framework tailored to each institution's work environment and security requirements." He added, "By bringing together our AI transformation business capabilities and our experience in developing and operating AI services such as AICC, we will establish ourselves as a key AI transformation partner supporting public institutions in their shift to cloud-native environments."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.