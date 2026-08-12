GKL Holds Volunteer Activity "A Meal Filled with Warmth" Ahead of Malbok

Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) said on the 12th that it carried out a volunteer activity called "A Meal Filled with Warmth" with the Busanjin Center for Independent Living for Persons with Disabilities in Busan ahead of Malbok.

According to GKL, this year's volunteer activity focused on providing emotional support and building social networks for socially isolated households in the local community. Seven households with family members with disabilities took part, making side dishes together with the GKL Dream and Hope Volunteer Group. The finished dishes were then delivered directly to other socially isolated households in the area.

GKL is carrying out its flagship public-interest project, the Three-Concern Project. The program identifies and supports households in crisis that fall outside the formal welfare system through public-private cooperation. It began in 2022 and is now in its fifth year. The project consists of three parts: "find and support," "go out and reach," and "provide tailored help." "Find and support" assists households in economic crisis that come forward directly, while "go out and reach" helps hidden welfare blind spots. "Provide tailored help" offers customized welfare support based on each beneficiary's situation.

Yoon Doo-hyun, president of GKL, said, "I am pleased that GKL's Three-Concern Project has been recognized for helping reduce welfare blind spots in Busanjin-gu and contributing to stronger social safety nets." He added, "As a public enterprise, we will continue to work to realize a range of social values while keeping marginalized neighbors in mind."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.