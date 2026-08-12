Gachon University Gil Hospital Marks One Year Since Introducing Patient-Reported Outcome Measures, Establishing a Patient-Centered Care System

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Gachon University Gil Hospital, led by President Kim Woo-kyung, said its mobile Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) system, introduced in August 2025, has expanded from outpatient care to inpatients one year later and has established itself as a patient-centered care system.

PROMs is a system in which patients assess their own health status and share it with medical staff. It measures subjective health conditions such as pain, functional impairment and quality of life through standardized questionnaires.

Because it can precisely reflect patient experiences that are difficult to capture through objective indicators such as blood tests or imaging studies, it has become an essential evaluation framework at advanced medical institutions worldwide.

Gachon University Gil Hospital built the mobile PROMs system in August 2025 and began operating it mainly for outpatients. At the start, it sent about 1,500 questionnaires a month across more than 30 types, and the average response rate over the first three months reached 81%. As of July 2026, the hospital had expanded the system to more than 50 questionnaire types and over 2,800 monthly cases, while the response rate had climbed above 90%.

In particular, the hospital added a PROMs transmission function for inpatients in May this year and completed an integrated transmission system linked to prescription order issuance in July. This allows medical staff to automatically send patient-tailored questionnaires at the same time a prescription is issued, and the collected results can be checked in real time through the Electronic Medical Record (EMR).

The hospital's achievements have also been recognized externally. In Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2026 ranking, Gachon University Gil Hospital received four ribbons in the PROMs implementation category. Among 135 domestic hospitals included in the evaluation, only nine, including Gachon University Gil Hospital, received four or more ribbons, underscoring the hospital's excellence in PROMs operations.

The hospital also posted academic results. At the Korean Society for Quality in Health Care's Fall Academic Conference held in November 2025, it won an excellence award in the care support category for a poster presentation. It was also selected as a best-practice case at the Spring Academic Conference of the Korean Association of Health and Medical Information Managers held in April this year.

President Kim Woo-kyung said, "PROMs is a key tool that actively reflects patients' experiences in the treatment process. It improves the quality of communication between patients and medical staff and also contributes to better treatment outcomes." He added, "We will continue to expand a smart, patient-centered care environment."

Gachon University Gil Hospital plans to further advance PROMs data and expand its use for inpatients. It also intends to build a Clinical Research Data Warehouse (CRDW) and use accumulated PROMs data as core evidence for disease research and registry studies, while strengthening its research competitiveness.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Gachon University Gil Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.