Police Chief Dies After Accidental Gun Discharge While Changing Clothes

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[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A police chief in India died after his gun accidentally fired while he was getting dressed for work.

According to local media outlets, including Dainik Bhaskar, Rokpal Singh, 38, the police chief of the Bilwara Sadar area in Rajasthan, India, was changing into his uniform at home on the evening of the 5th local time when his handgun suddenly discharged.

At the time, Singh was scheduled to report to the police station for a night shift. Just before the accident, he reportedly called a subordinate officer and said, "Prepare the car. I will leave soon."

A short time later, the gun went off, and the bullet pierced his head.

After hearing the gunshot, his family immediately alerted police and emergency responders. Singh was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and received emergency treatment, but he died in the early hours of the following morning.

Police are now conducting technical and forensic investigations to determine the exact cause of the discharge. So far, they believe it was an accidental firing that occurred while he was handling the weapon, but they are investigating all possibilities, police said.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.