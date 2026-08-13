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[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] More tourists are heading overseas to enjoy the final stretch of summer vacation.

When traveling abroad, people are exposed not only to different climates and sanitation conditions, but also to a range of infection risks from food, water, mosquitoes, and animals.

It is therefore important to check infectious disease information before departure and follow preventive measures carefully at your destination.

Incheon Sejong General Hospital, led by hospital director Oh Byung-hee, urged travelers planning overseas trips during the summer holiday season to pay special attention to infectious disease prevention.

The hospital stressed that before departure, travelers should use the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA)'s "Overseas Infectious Disease NOW" website to check the latest outbreak status and country-specific preventive guidelines for their destination and any transit stops.

In particular, travelers to tropical and subtropical regions such as Southeast Asia should watch out for mosquito-borne diseases including dengue fever, Zika virus infection, and chikungunya fever. As of summer 2026, Singapore and Taiwan have been designated as quarantine management areas for dengue fever, while Vietnam, Pattani FC, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia are being advised as countries of caution for mosquito-borne infectious diseases.

The best way to prevent mosquito-borne diseases is to avoid being bitten, so travelers should wear light-colored long sleeves and use mosquito repellent properly when outdoors. When choosing a repellent, it is advisable to check whether it contains MFDS-approved ingredients such as DEET or Icaridin, and to follow the instructions for use.

Travelers should also be careful about waterborne and foodborne infectious diseases such as cholera, bacillary dysentery, and hepatitis A, which are spread through contaminated food or water. The Philippines has been designated as a quarantine management area for cholera, so extra caution is needed. During travel, it is best to wash hands frequently under running water, eat food that has been thoroughly cooked, and avoid water or food of uncertain hygiene.

There is also a risk of exposure to respiratory infections due to long flights, public transportation, and visits to crowded tourist sites and facilities. Measles, a representative respiratory infectious disease, is highly contagious, so it is important to check vaccination status before traveling.

Vietnam, Pattani FC, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia are being advised as measles quarantine management areas. Before departure, travelers should confirm whether they have received two doses of the MMR vaccine. If their vaccination history is absent or unclear, they should consult a medical professional and prepare the necessary vaccinations. It is better to complete vaccinations about a month before the trip rather than right before departure.

Travelers should also be careful about diseases that can be transmitted through contact with animals. Avoid touching or feeding wild animals or stray animals at the destination. If a bite occurs, wash the wound thoroughly and visit a local medical facility.

Health should also be monitored closely after returning home. If unusual symptoms such as fever, rash, severe diarrhea, vomiting, respiratory symptoms, or muscle pain appear, it is better to visit a medical institution rather than assume they are simply aftereffects of travel. In such cases, telling medical staff about the countries recently visited, the length of the trip, whether any local food was eaten, and whether there was contact with mosquitoes or animals will help ensure an accurate diagnosis and treatment.

Hong Jin-young, head of the Infectious Diseases Department at Incheon Sejong General Hospital, advised, "Infectious diseases can occur to anyone while traveling abroad, so it is very important to identify risk factors in advance through 'Overseas Infectious Disease NOW' and to complete vaccinations at least two weeks before departure." She added, "Travelers should follow basic hygiene rules and mosquito-avoidance tips during the trip, and if they develop unusual symptoms after returning home, they must provide medical staff with an accurate travel history and receive treatment."

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Hong Jin-young, head of the Infectious Diseases Department

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.