"Kiss Scene Filmed 60 Times"... Drama Investor Woman Accused of Ordering Script Changes

Photo credit: Tencent News

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] In China, a woman who reportedly covered the full production cost of a drama and then appeared as the female lead herself has sparked controversy after allegations emerged that she forced her male co-star, a man in his 20s, to film more than 60 kiss scenes.

According to Chinese media outlets including Tencent News, Zhong Weifei, a 23-year-old male actor in short-form dramas, recently shared on social media what he experienced during the filming of one project. He claimed that the female lead and investor in the production made excessive physical contact on set.

Zhong said he kept filming because he believed the project could be an important opportunity in his acting career, but as production went on, the situation became very different from what he had expected.

According to his account, the project was a short-form drama with more than 50 episodes, and one woman effectively paid the entire production budget. She reportedly joined the production on the condition that she would play the female lead and have the final say over the script.

The problem was the kiss scenes in the script.

Zhong claimed that, at the investor's request, the script included more than 60 kiss scenes. The director and production staff reportedly suggested revisions, saying the excessive number of kiss scenes could disrupt the flow of the story and break viewer immersion, but she did not accept the changes.

Instead, she reportedly brushed off the crew's concerns, saying, "I have watched more short-form dramas than you have made."

What unsettled Zhong even more during filming was the actual kiss scenes. He claimed that in the first kiss scene, she tried to French kiss him. Zhong said he instinctively tried to pull back, but the woman held the back of his head with one hand and kept kissing him.

Zhong explained that he was a rookie actor at the time and found it difficult to stop filming or raise the issue publicly. He added that he did not want to lose the chance to play a lead role, and that other people on set also did not step in strongly.

In the end, the production was never released on the platform because it contained too many explicit scenes.

After the allegations surfaced, internet users left critical comments, saying, "Capital should not turn a filming set into a space for satisfying personal desires."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.